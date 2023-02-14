Anglers hit Ohio’s Nimisila Reservoir for bass, bluegills, perch

Akron, Ohio — Many of Ohio’s inland lakes that were once stocked with walleyes today have more saugeyes swimming in their waters.

The theory is that the sauger-walleye hybrids survive better in turbid water conditions and they can be produced relatively easily in Ohio hatcheries. Therefore, many lakes that were once stocked annually with walleyes have now been transformed into saugeye fisheries.

But, Nimisila Reservoir in northeast Ohio has experienced just the opposite effect over the past couple of decades, but for different reasons. Nimisila was stocked with saugeyes up until 1997, at which time it was learned that there was the potential for some of those fish to make their way into the Lake Erie watershed through the Cuyahoga River. Fisheries managers don’t want saugeyes in Lake Erie, so they switched Nimisila over to a stocking program for walleyes.

As a result, this 727-acre reservoir in Summit County was receiving about 100 walleye fingerlings per acre annually.

However, the ODNR Division of Wildlife (DOW) no longer stocks walleyes nor saugeyes at Nimisila, said Curt Wagner, fish management supervisor for the DOW in northeast Ohio. Walleye stocking was stopped in 2019.

“As kind of a case in point, we did (an angler) creel survey in 2016 and 2% of the anglers were fishing for walleye,” Wagner said. “In 2018, we did our fall gill net assessment and we got 0.05 fish per net hour. When you compare that to the Berlin, Mosquito, and Pymatunings of the world we’re usually at .4 to .5 (fish per net hour). So, we were 10 times lower on Nimisila. And, it was like that the last handful of times we did the (gill net) surveys.

“So, basically there were hardly any adult fish out there and no one fishing for them, and we were rarely seeing good stocking survival from spring to fall,” he said. “So, in 2019 we just decided to pull the plug on (walleyes).”

Another angler creel survey in 2010 showed that 53% of Nimisila fishermen were fishing for bass.

“It has a real good bass fishery,” Wagner said. “In our last (angler creel) survey, more people were fishing for bass than the (proverbial) anything that bites.”

And, as that angler creel showed, the bass get hit fairly hard here. A survey also showed that of the few bass that were kept, most averaged 15 inches.

“Every time we do a survey out there, we pull some big lunker (bass),” Wagner said.

The channel catfish population is maintained through an alternating year stocking program. The Division of Wildlife says this lake will continue to receive a stocking of about 5,000 yearlings during every odd-numbered year.

“It’s a good catfish fishery and it’s one where we haven’t dialed back the stocking because it seems to still be working,” Wagner said.

However, the angling effort for catfish is relatively low. Catfish appears to be somewhat of an underutilized resource here because shoreline access is good.

The redear sunfish population, according to Wagner, is good at Nimisila.

“If you’re fishing just for sunfish in general, you’re going to get a nice mix of redears, especially if you hit them during the spawn,” said Wagner.

The overall bluegill population is described as simply “decent.”

“You’ll have your suite of pumpkinseeds, redears, bluegills, and green sunfish are your four main (panfish species),” Wagner said. “And, even an average sunfish is 6, 7 inches and you can get into them.”

The crappie outlook is a bit better with both the black and white varieties present here.

Formerly, there was a 9-inch minimum keeper requirement for crappies at Nimisila, which had been in place since 2012. That regulation has since been lifted.

“It seemed like (Nimisila) had the right ingredients to try (that regulation),” Wagner said. “But, when we went back and did some subsequent surveys we got about a 1.5- inch drop as far as the average length for an age 2 crappie. So, growth rates came to a screeching halt by us stockpiling fish under that regulation.”

As a result of the crappie regulation being lifted in 2019, the lake is back to no minimum length requirement for harvest and no bag limit.

The sleeper species at Nimisila, according to Wagner, is yellow perch.

“We haven’t done any surveys targeting perch, but anecdotally … in the fall and winter you can get congregated schools of perch,” he said.

“There’s plenty of 8- to 11-inch perch out there … It’s not a real popular species to fish for out there, but they’re there.”

For boating anglers, only electric motors are permitted here. The lake is served by four boat launches.

Shore fishing opportunities are decent, particularly on the east side of the lake, says Wagner.

“It probably has some of the best shoreline access of the lower Summit County Portage Lakes area,” he said.

Nimisila Reservoir is located within Portage Lakes State Park, which offers a 74-site campground, hiking trails, and a swimming beach. Ice fishermen do venture out here when the winter weather cooperates and this lake gets hit fairly hard by hardwater anglers.

“There’s a ton of parking, especially on the east shoreline,” said Wagner. “You can get anywhere on the lake with a reasonable walk. And, it is a good panfishing lake. When we get good ice, it’ll kind of develop that little ice town of shanties. Crappies and sunfish are the main species that anglers are pulling out of there, but the perch are coming on strong, too.”

Lake Profile

Nimisila Reservoir

Nearest town …………… Akron

Surface area ……….727 acres

Motor restriction …….Electric

Fish species present:

Largemouth bass, bluegills, crappies, channel catfish, sunfish, carp, yellow perch.

For information:

Portage Lakes State Park office: 330-644-2220; Division of Wildlife, District 3: 330-644-2293.