Snowshoeing: a wintertime activity when the white is deep

It’s winter, and for many, that means the season of the dreaded cabin fever.

December’s nice. Christmas is in the air and a sense of excitement abounds.

But the calendar turns and the snow piles up, and a great many people enter the mode of enduring winter rather than enjoying it. Be that as it may, Minnesotans have never been the type to let cabin fever get us down. We simply put on our parkas and head outdoors. We fish, we trap, we ride snowmobile, and we skate. Winter is no excuse to stay indoors.

As determined to enjoy the outdoors as we may be, however, the throes of winter pre-sent us with some inescapable obstacles – namely, deep snow. Alas, the depths of the snow cover can impede our activities, yet the ingenuity of humankind has provided us with an advantage: snowshoes.

For centuries, snowshoes have been a mainstay of winter travel. Their origins are not entirely known, but some historians believe they first were developed around 4,000 to 6,000 years ago. The earliest known snowshoes were crude, a far cry from the tubular aluminum-framed, neoprene-decked snowshoes of today. They once were a simply pieces of wide, oval board called “shoeskis” that could be strapped to a traveler’s feet.

The more traditional, webbed snowshoes were developed in North America by people living in the northern half of the continent – Huron, Ojibwa, Cree, and so forth. By bending a sapling into an oval shape, or lashing two saplings together for frames, then weaving rawhide between them, North Americans could expend far less energy than if they were using the older, shoeski-style snowshoe.

By the 16th century, as European explorers began venturing farther into the North American continent, they fast discovered just how crucial a set of good snowshoes could be. Just as it is today, deep snow could be crippling; the ability to move around in winter was crucial to survival. A repeat of this lesson would be learned for centuries as explorers, fur traders, and later settlers began moving into the north country.

Today, the snowshoe is far less of a tool for survival than it is something we use for outdoor activities. In Minnesota, snowshoeing has become a popular winter activity – our 10,000-plus lakes, forests, and over a thousand miles of public trails make the North Star State the perfect place to traverse on the winter footwear. In addition, hunters and fishing enthusiasts employ the shoes throughout the winter months in an attempt to find hard-to-reach places other outdoorsmen ignore.

Though simply strapping on a pair of “racquets” won’t guarantee success, they might make coyote or rabbit hunting a bit more accessible.

Now that you’re sold on the idea of buying a good set of snowshoes, here are a few things to consider when making a purchase.

Snowshoes can be relatively inexpensive. Higher-end shoes will cost you around $300, but you likely can find some for less than $100. Often you can rent them from an outfitter or a parks and rec department in your city.

When choosing what kind to buy, there are two main types: modern and traditional.

Modern snowshoes are light, somewhat compact, and do a fair job of keeping you from sinking up to your knees in snow. The frames are made of aluminum tubing, and the “decks” of the shoes are usually made of neoprene, rubber, canvas, or plastic. Because of their construction, modern shoes are typically less expensive and more readily available.

Most snowshoe enthusiasts will tell you that there’s nothing wrong with a pair of modern shoes, yet they can’t compare to the aesthetics of their wood-framed, traditional counterparts.

Traditional snowshoes are certainly a thing of beauty and a work of art. They hang in hunting cabins, adorn fireplace mantles, and are symbolic of outdoor living in the north country – a way to connect to the region’s past.

Wooden snowshoes are made in several different shapes and sizes – beavertail, bearpaw, Yukon, and Ojibwa are just a few of the styles that you can find. The downside of traditional shoes is that they can be heavy, bulky, and, due to being handcrafted, come with a higher price tag. On the plus side, wooden snowshoes are quiet and do an excellent job of keeping you from sinking.

The winter blues might be setting in, and you might be longing to be in a boat, casting a line. But there’s no reason to avoid the outdoors this winter due to snow and cold. If you’re searching hard for a fun winter activity, give snowshoeing a try. It might lead you to a new hobby.