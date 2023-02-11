Understanding the latest underwater technology

Today there are more options available in sonar technology than a person can shake a flippin’ stick at. While they are amazingly effective rigs, picking one that best suits your fishing needs can be an intimidating, and expensive, task.

Tommy Kemos is a champion walleye angler and TV personality on “The Next Bite.” He has won about every major tournament, many of those victories being aided by his knowledge of how to apply various sonar technologies to dial in walleye patterns. He breaks down the four main sonar technologies and tells how they might improve your fishing.

“Today we have the traditional 2D sonar, down imaging, side imaging, and live sonar, also known as forward-facing sonar,” he said. “Any and all can be used in a variety of ways that best suit your fishing strategy and tendencies.”

Kemos said that 2D sonar is still valuable for its ability to be used at high speeds.

“Specifically, I use it to search for fish at speeds of 20 mph to 30 mph,” he said. “It also has very few limitations as far as range goes.”

On the other hand, down imaging has a narrower cone angle than 2D sonar, which makes it a great tool for getting a clear, more detailed picture of what is below the boat. In some cases you can actually see fish in tangled trees or brush.

“For example, I can tell what kind of vegetation I am driving over,” he said. “With 2D you can see the vegetation, but there is no definition to it.”

Kemos said that side imaging models shoot right and left of the boat and is an awesome tool for dialing in sweet spots on a given piece of structure.

“For example, many times fish will relate to large boulders or shelves,” Kemos said. “I can idle around and mark each individual rock to which I’ll make casts. It also works well to find fish, especially in shallow water where they would normally not allow you to drive directly over them.”

Live sonar like Garmin Panoptix, Humminbird MEGA Live Imaging, or Lowrance ActiveTarget allows you to literally see fish swimming under or in front of the boat and watch them react to your bait.

An angler easily can adjust the transducer to what he wants to “see.” A person fan-casting a spinner bait might want the transducer forward-facing while an angler wanting to locate fish around the boat to throw a bobber out might want the transducer facing down.

“It is basically real time and allows you to never waste a cast,” he said. “This technology has changed the sport – in my opinion, like no other.”

These tools are ideal for targeting suspended fish over deep water, and ice anglers love the technology because it saves a ton of time drilling holes. Muskie anglers in the fall have been known to soak a sucker while casting and they can see when an interested muskie eyes up the sucker. The way the muskie reacts to the sucker can help an angler decide if they should move the bait around to try and trigger a strike.

These technologies can actually help an angler target specific types of fish.

“With Live Sonar you can not only tell the size of a fish, but with a little practice you will be able to tell specific species, by the way they swim,” Kemos said. “I’ve been able to pick out walleyes that were mixed in with carp in some cases where people without this type of sonar might just pass the fish by because they think the spot is just loaded with carp.”

Entry level 2D units can be had for under $200 while advanced models that have side scan and down imaging (with the ability to add a live-transducer) can set a person back over $4,000.

“The 2D sonar is still extremely important and affordable,” Kemos said. “Many units will come with 2D, side-, and down-imaging transducers. A person can add live sonar transducers to them when they have the budget. It’s nice that the industry doesn’t force a consumer to upgrade entire units to get to a forward or live technology; you just have to upgrade the transducer.

“That’s not necessarily inexpensive either, but still a better option than an entire new model.”