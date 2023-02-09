Chain pickerel: Icing the leopard of the lakes

You gotta say something nice about pickerel: they’re such an obliging fish. When you can’t catch a lake trout, or a perch, not even a bluegill from the ice, there’s a chance – a real strong chance – that a pickerel will come along and save the day.

And if it’s one of those meaty pickerel, say 3 pounds or better, then you deserve an “attaboy” or “attagirl,” because it took both luck and skill to lift that fish from frigid water.

Simple fact: a lot of hooked pickerel don’t make it to the surface. It’s those teeth, plain and simple. Also if a pickerel chooses to be a bait thief, well, they’re awfully good at it, downright mischievous.

If you’ve had the privilege of seeing a pickerel attack via an underwater camera, you may have witnessed a ophidian-shaped fish perform like a corkscrew, turning on a dime, a gaping V-shaped mouth with needle teeth snapping down on juicy prey and swallowing it whole. It looks voracious. It is voracious. In the Northeast, certainly throughout New York, pickerel are the leopard of the lakes.

There are many reasons why I appreciate pickerel and elevate it to a place of respect but mostly it’s its willingness to strike in the middle of a harsh winter and during tough fishing conditions that make me value the fish.

And when they get burly, as they do in the Erie Canal, so much the better,

I was three days behind a major, central New York snowstorm, or at least what passes for a major snowstorm these days. Five to 8 inches fell through the Mohawk Valley and surrounding hills. When piled up on street corners around Utica it looked even more than it was. However the heavy snow also made access to the Erie Canal, in Herkimer County, tough and tougher.

In the guise of repairing the canal, the powers that be have installed huge craggy rip-rap walls in many places. Trouble is they didn’t leave egress for anglers, particularly the growing number of ice anglers.

It’s darn difficult to drag a sled over snow-covered rip-rap, unless you’re only 20. It seems that in the heat to create trails along our rivers and canals, fisherman’s needs are the last to be recognized, and ice fishermen even less than that.

But if you search around you can still find an occasional embankment that provides ice access and when you get down onto the canal, pickerel are a great option.

Along vast stretches, the structure of the canal is excellent pickerel habitat. The bottom of the canal is often U-shaped. Rock walls, dating from the 1862 completion of the widened canal, make up at least one side of the course, sometime both. In vast stretches a side of the canal is a long, sloped, dirt bank. In the summer this bank grows thick with brush and high grass. With the intended rising and lowering of the canal, portions are repeatedly flooded or dried. In the winter the canals are locked so significant stretches are seasonally flooded, leaving some high vegetation underwater.

Ironically the flooded shallow shores have never produced for veteran canal goers. You’ve got to work the steeper rock walls and the deeper trench just out from the stone walls to produce fish, and that recommendation is no different for the brawny pickerel. You can tell canal veterans as opposed to newcomers because the vets know where to set their tip-ups. Some days you can see a curvy line of anglers up and down the trench. However other key locations along the wall include fallen and submerged trees that extend out from the steep bank.

I get about three seasons of good fishing from these itinerant spots – catching bluegills, yellow perch, largemouth and smallmouth bass – before the trees disintegrate or are washed away. White bass, when you find a winter stretch that has them, prefer the trench.

Pickerel, the brawny ones that occupy the canal, have a habit all their own. An angler will be jigging for perch, bluegills or pumpkinseeds, catching some nice fish at spaced intervals, when the bite goes dead, flat dead. When that happens better have your allotted number of tip-ups all stretched out and shinered-up because there’s likely to be another wave of fish, or at least a single sizable fish responsible for the panfish downturn. This is your brawny pickerel, or the occasional big pike, that’s followed the little fish and is ready to make a score.

Tip-ups of all makes and materials need be hung with a lively medium shiner that’s not been stunned by its cold entry into the canal. (Slowly add some snow chunks to the bait shop water for acclimation,) Use a circle hook and impale the shiner behind the dorsal fin and set it about a foot above the bottom or just over the weeds if your canal section is so fortunate. Use a heavy split shot about a foot from the shiner to hinder an upwards trajectory.

Further along in the game, be cautious when headed towards your tip-up to answer a flag. I see no need to run – walk quickly, yes – but running only makes for funny YouTube videos when the guy slips and slides. And don’t make too much noise answering the flag.

Pickup the tip-up by the frame at the same time reaching under the spool and pinching the line while laying the tip-up off to the side with a loop of slack line. Don’t let the fish sense itself being held until you’re ready to tighten up. Then carefully pull, but don’t mightily yank because this is a circle hook. So many tip-up fish of all species are lost because the fish feels the angler thudding across the ice and because the line is grasped incorrectly. When these mistakes occur, the fish reacts by dropping the bait.

The appearance of a pickerel or a pike after the panfish bite stops is a warm moment on a cold day. The ensuing tug of war with a brawny fish is as good as it gets. And on many outings in the dead of winter, the pickerel may be the only fish you can count on.