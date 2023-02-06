Event set on getting kids hooked on fishing returns to Foxfire School in Ohio

South Zanesville, Ohio — Year two for one of the best events that combines kids and fishing is set to take place on Sunday March 5. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. when a Hooked on Fishing (HOF) event will take place at the Foxfire School located at 2805 Pinkerton Lane in Zanesville, Ohio.

The event is being presented by Ohio’s Finest Outdoors, Foxfire School, and South Eastern Ohio’s Outdoor Show, but the driving force behind the event is the guy who conceived the original idea. That would be Solomon Curtis, the director of student and transitional services at Foxfire School.

Known as Sol to his friends, he has another moniker that has attached itself to this personable young man.

Thanks to his social media presence and YouTube productions, Sol is now recognized as Bass Curtis. He has been having those “aren’t you Jonathan from …” moments as people recognize one of Ohio’s best big bass anglers wherever he goes. His “Ohio’s Finest Outdoors” logo has become his trademark as he focuses on catching giant bass in the Buckeye State.

However, January in Ohio provides very few opportunities for a float tube angler. Last winter, he casted the HOF idea to his wife, Stacie. The two of them made the decision to move forward with the ambitious plan. The superintendent of Foxfire School, Mr. Whiteman, agreed with the idea and allowed Sol to use the school gymnasium without paying the usual rental fee.

“Mr. Whiteman told me that ‘Every child needs a champion’ and I would be that champion for kids interested enough to come,” said Sol.

That sentence is the start of a quote from the late Rita Pierson that forms the bedrock of the Foxfire educational experience.

As plans for the first program grew, so did donations from the community. The Curtis family basement transformed into a fishing tackle warehouse leading up to the event.

“I had a crew helping me transport all the prize stuff on the Saturday before the event,” explained Sol. “My wife and I were hoping 30 or 40 kids would show up.”

The next day as Sol and his 20 volunteers were putting the final touches on the gymnasium his cousin asked him, “Have you been outside?” The line of kids and accompanying parents completely encircled the school. Within five minutes of opening the doors, the Foxfire gym was packed. That success in the first year told Sol that he needed to make it an annual event instead of a one and done.

“The number one reason I wanted to do this event is fishing saved me,” said Sol as he related his fishing saga from childhood to the present. “My dad was never there. I had all these negative opportunities staring me in the eye, but fishing was my peace.”

He detailed how he had both positive and negative influences in his early years, with fishing being his primary positive pursuit. Mowing grass with a borrowed mower and shoveling snow in the winter paid for fishing gear.

“I remember when I bought my first Shakespeare Ugly Stik,” laughed Sol. “I was on top of the world.”

Another important influence on the young boy was Bassmaster magazine, and he still maintains a subscription. However, Sol recognizes his uncle, Greg Norris, as the one who took the time to take him fishing.

“He went fishing every Sunday,” remembered Sol. “He told me it might be 7 or it might be 10, but he told me ‘be on that step if you want to go.’ I was there every Sunday at 6:45 a.m.”

Sol’s primary fishing interest is now centered on catching trophy bass. To that end, he is employed by The Wilds to take anglers fish ing on the many ponds that are home to the biggest large-mouth bass in Ohio. This is a once a week assignment that takes place every Saturday from April to October, and nearly every Saturday is already booked. The Wilds is donating two guided trips with Sol as prizes at the HOF event.

To make a great event even better, Sol has involved expert anglers and a host of volunteers for the HOF day. Corneilus Harris, known for his Guru Outfitters guide service, is one of the day’s guest speakers. Accomplished area tournament angler and owner of Blue Rock Custom Tackle Jesse French is another guest speaker. French makes a generous donation of baits for the kids and has a corner of the gym to sell Blue Rock products to the kids disguised as responsible adults. Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) Chief Kendra Wecker has guaranteed Sol that a state wildlife officer will also be attending on March 5.

The DOW has two people who serve as Angling Ambassadors to promote fishing to Ohio’s young people. One is Solomon Curtis, and the other is Corneilus Harris.

Stations to teach knot tying, casting skills, and matching fish species to their preferred baits will also be found in the gymnasium. Every five minutes a raffle ticket is pulled for a new rod and reel outfit. If a young person fails to have their ticket drawn, there are enough donated prizes to guarantee every kid leaves with a prize.

At last year’s HOF event, Sol talked to young anglers who had made the trip from St. Clairsville, Ohio, to the east and as far west as Columbus. The success of last year’s HOF event and the anticipation of an even bigger 2023 version has given Sol a vision of another project designed to promote the outdoors to youngsters.

“I want to form a club of 20 people willing to be outdoor mentors for kids,” he explained.

While Sol’s mentorship plans are down the road, the Hooked on Fishing program is just down the lane. Make that 2805 Pinkerton Lane where a turn at the traffic light will quickly take you to Foxfire School. Just look for the line of kids waiting to enter the biggest youth fishing event in Muskingum County.