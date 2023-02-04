How to catch and cook whitefish and tullibees

Although walleyes and panfish may top the list as Minnesota’s s favorite ice-fishing species, there are plenty of other fish willing to bite, often right under our rod tips. I’m talking about lake whitefish and tullibees (aka, lake herring or ciscoes).

Whitefish and tullibees often cause confusion among anglers, but can be easily distinguished. Lake whitefish, the larger of the two species, frequently reach over 3 pounds and are characterized by a large snout that overhangs the mouth. Tullibees, a slimmer and typically smaller whitefish family member, exhibit mouth parts that extend beyond the nostrils.

One ice angler who spends a good deal of time chasing tullibees and whitefish is professional chef and fishing/hunting/foraging expert Patrick Donelan, former head chef at Wayzata’s Blue Point Seafood restaurant and current executive chef at The Noble Lion in Victoria.

“In terms of fight potential and action, they’re a good time for the whole family – and we love ‘em prepared a number of ways,” Donelan said.

“Usually, with tullibees, I smoke them. With lake whitefish, my No. 1 recipe is preparing whitefish cakes, which are almost indistinguishable from crab cakes when prepared right.”

Donelan is an all-around sportsman with a knack for finding lots of different species on ice. When it comes to tullibees, he says the first thing you need to figure out is a body of water that has them. And secondly, determine if the tullibees are wormy, which many ice anglers don’t seem to mind but Donelan passes on, given the opportunity for fish with clean, parasite-free flesh.

“For us, the best spot to start looking for tullibees is where the lake’s main basin takes an inside turn into a flat somewhere in the 30-foot depths and you’ve got soft- to hard-bottom transitions,” he said. “About 95% of the time we’re fishing in 30 to 35 feet and you’ve got little inside turns with some kind of insect life hatching off the bottom. Or, the tullibees are pushing some kind of small baitfish, which you can see on your flasher or graph.

“Honestly, we usually stumble into them when we’re looking for walleyes,” Donelan said. “Some of the fish we catch are nearly 20 inches and will eat a quarter-ounce glow spoon with a full fathead minnow head. The key is making big, fast, 10-foot rips and letting the spoon drop past them on a free-fall. Subtle stuff doesn’t usually work. If you stop the spoon, the tullibees evacuate.

“In terms of time of day, we occasionally catch them at first light, but routinely the best time is the half-hour before sundown and even a bit after dark,” he said.

The bite for both species usually gets going during mid-to-late ice, with tullibees schooling over muddy bottoms in mid-lake basin areas.

The whitefish typically aren’t far behind, often cruising the edges of chara (sandgrass) flats and other structure, foraging for eelpout spawn.

Muddy basins surrounding deep holes will hold tullibees higher in the water column, with whitefish roaming below. Leech Lake is a good example of an excellent dual fishery for both species.

“They’re fun to catch and great to eat,” Donelan said. “My son James has been a fan of catching tullibees and whitefish on the ice since he could pretty much walk. They’re great fun for kids and anybody who just wants a big bend in the rod. And you don’t have to go all the way to Green Bay or Ontario. There are plenty of lakes right here in Minnesota that offer good tullibee and whitefish opportunities.”

No matter where you catch ‘em, tullibees are great smoked and whitefish can be pan-fried or broiled just like lake trout.

And, if you’re a fan of crab cakes, you’re going to love this whitefish recipe that creates a crab cake look-alike and tastealike suitable as an appetizer or a main course. Follow Chef Donelan’s recipe and you’re sure to be a hero on your next fishing trip!

Chef Donelan’s Winning

Whitefish Cakes

• 5-8 pounds whitefish (skinned pin-bone-out fillets)

• 1 large red bell pepper, finely diced

• 1 large yellow bell pepper, finely diced

• 1 jalapeno pepper, finely diced

• 1 large onion, finely diced

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

• Zest and juice of two lemons

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 3 eggs

• ¾ cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 cup Panko bread crumbs

• Salt and pepper to taste

Season fillets with salt and pepper. Sear fillets in a small amount of olive oil on high heat until cooked through. Set aside to cool.

Saute onion in olive oil until soft. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, combine all other ingredients and whitefish and onions into cake patties when cooled. Set aside in a refrigerator to allow cakes to set up for at least a half-hour.

Breading



• 2 cups Panko bread crumbs (can be seasoned to taste with whatever desired)

• 5 eggs beaten and thinned slightly with a small amount of water

Dip cakes briefly in egg wash and coat with Panko.

Cook in a quarter cup of olive oil in a saute pan until browned. Finish in a 400-degree oven for 10 minutes.

Chef Donelan serves them with a lemon caper aioli, but any tartar sauce will work.