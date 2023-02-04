Episode 421 – Cellular trail cam chatter, plus SHOT Show and Minnesota BHA Icebreaker cookoff recap

News topics are running fast and furious as the calendar flips to February. Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the show with Editor Tim Spielman and discussion on ice fishing reports, turkey permit deadlines for three state WMAs, and results of the Brainerd Jaycees ice event (and the 13-year-old who won the big prize). Phil Frebault then jumps in to recap the highlights of the recent Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas. The winners of last weekend’s cookoff at the Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Icebreaker event at Lake Mille Lacs, Constance Cooke and Jordan Warren, then share their story and outlook for representing Minnesota at BHA’s national rendezvous in March. Tim Lesmeister then joins the show to offer his take on Rob’s recent story on how some hunters using cellular-enabled trail cameras in Minnesota may be inadvertently breaking the law.