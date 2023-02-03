New Year’s Day buck likely to land in New York’s top 10

Oppenheim, N.Y. — While climbing into his stand on the afternoon of Jan. 1, Eric Gray never thought the age old expression “records are made to be broken” would soon become reality.

Gray harvested a massive 16-point non-typical buck literally at the eleventh hour of the holiday-week hunt that will likely place in the top 10, if not the top 5, among muzzleloading bucks in the New York State Big Buck Club record book.

The story of a buck known as “Weirdo” first came to fruition three years prior when Gray’s good friend and hunting brethren, Larry “Juno” Sanders was hunting the very same property in November 2020, and had a run-in with the big buck at close range, but was unable to get a shot. Juno proclaimed, “…it was a great buck, had a really weirdo of a rack.”

The name stuck, and at that time, little did the hunters know this would be a buck that would keep them awake at night throughout the duration of the next three seasons.

Throughout the rest of the 2020 season, Gray had numerous photos of the big buck but no more physical encounters. Gray was able to find one side of Weirdo’s shed rack. He was a high and tight buck, probably scoring somewhere in the high 140s.

The summer and fall of 2021 had come and gone without a single photo, sighting, or even a rumor that the giant buck was still alive. However, the night of Thanksgiving would change everything.

Weirdo had made his first appearance of the year and proved he was indeed alive and well. This season he had put on both significant mass and tine length, not that he was a small buck during the 2020 season by any means, but now he was a true giant, a super high and rather tight buck. He easily pushed into the mid-160s.

Weirdo held his rack until Feb. 12, 2021. Despite his best efforts of hunting down his sheds, Gray was unable to find either side during the spring of 2022. However, another local area hunter found the buck’s left side.

Moving forward to summer and early fall of 2022, yet again, Weirdo had yet to make an appearance even though Gray was sure he had made it through the 2021 season unscathed. Zero velvet photos of the buck existed.

Gray owns a good chunk of property, and leases another bordering property. All in all, the hunting grounds consist of about 250 continuous acres.

He firmly believes in providing a sanctuary area, which is totally off limits to any and all intrusion, no matter the case. On this particular property, this consists of an approximately 30-acre section of thick swampy terrain. The fringes of it may be hunted but not the interior bedding portions. Gray also plants many acres of soybeans and corn that he leaves standing for late season forage.

Gray’s property resides on the Southern Zone/Northern Zone border. To the north is endless state land comprised solely of Adirondack big woods. To the south (his side) is the typical small woodlots with agricultural fields separated by hedgerows.

As the winter cold sets in and the snow begins to fly, the deer abandon the tough living of the big woods to the north and find a paradise with bountiful forage immediately across the border on Gray’s property. He said it is nothing to see 45 deer on an evening hunt coming out to standing beans in the late season.

Oct. 8 was the day that the giant buck made his very first appearance of the ‘22 season on Gray’s property, and what a giant Gray said he was. The buck had easily surpassed “Booner” status and put on significant mass and became non-typical. From that point, it was “game on,” Gray said.

Weirdo frequented the property at night throughout the month of October but then abruptly disappeared from November until mid-December. This fact was OK because Gray’s business keeps him excessively busy throughout November.

In the late afternoon of Dec. 4, Weirdo made his first and only daytime appearance on camera, and it was while Gray was hunting as well. Just not in the proper location.

The trail camera photo showed the giant buck in daylight with one of his greenhouses his wife, Stephanie, was working in at the time in the background not 200 yards from their home!

From this point on the buck was on the property almost on a nightly basis, but for the majority of the time he would come from the Northern Zone state land area only after dark and leave prior to dawn.

On Dec. 14, Gray laid eyes on the massive buck for the first time ever. It was a quick glimpse right at last light. To his knowledge, it was the first time the buck had ever remained on his side of the road. At this point he knew he was killable.

As the regular season transitioned to late muzzleloading season, Weirdo was on camera every single night. Gray never missed a sit, no matter the conditions he was out there, morning and evening, every single day of late season muzzleloader. To no avail, the giant never showed.

Enter the newfangled Holiday-Week Hunt, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Gray also hunted every single morning and evening of the holiday hunt as well.

The last day, the morning of Jan. 1 was cold. Gray opted to sit in a box blind overlooking standing beans. For only the second time ever he caught a quick glimpse of the giant trailing a very small doe down into the sanctuary of the swamp.

He knew he had to make a move. Trail cameras showed the buck had never once come into the standing bean field during daylight hours. Around 2 p.m., Gray snuck into a bow stand upon the edge of the swamp near the area where he had seen him earlier that morning. A couple uneventful hours ticked by.

Then near day’s end, a small doe emerged from the thicket, low and behold right behind her there he was! Weirdo, in all his glory, not 40 yards away.

“I didn’t even have time to get nervous or excited, he was right there, I centered the crosshairs and instantly took the shot,” Gray said. The big buck went down in sight.

“I reloaded my muzzleloader and climbed down” Gray said, “The reality didn’t hit me until I made my way to him. Then the shakes and the hooting and hollering started.”

Shortly thereafter, Gray’s daughter, Callie, and another family friend who was hunting in the same blind, Eric, had seen the giant from earlier, joined him on scene to celebrate.

Gray went on to say, “I was in shock for a full week. I couldn’t even sleep.”

The big buck green-scored 181 2⁄8 gross and netted 177 3⁄8. The antlers will be scored again in early March after the required 60-day drying period.

Being taken very late in the season, it is likely the rack will not lose very much mass at all. Perhaps an inch or two, meaning it will absolutely net in the top 10 of New York muzzleloader bucks off all time and is probably flirting on the edge of the top 5 slot.

It is worth noting that another record book buck, Kenneth Mowrey Jr.’s behemoth 9-point that scored 1711⁄8, was taken back in 1985 not very far from where Weirdo was shot.

Gray went on to say that even though he was able to take a buck worthy of the record books, the feeling of being alongside his daughter, Callie, while she harvested her first buck ever, far superseded the raw emotion of closing the book on the story of Weirdo.

Callie passed on a few smaller bucks during youth weekend and opening day of gun season before settling the crosshairs on a nice 8-pointer for her first buck ever on the second day of gun season. Dad was right beside her.