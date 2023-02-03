How to use a strop to keep your knives razor sharp

The first strop I ever saw was attached to a barber chair. “Smitty” grabbed it with his left hand. Using rapid, yet fluid motion with his right arm, he pulled a straight razor up and down the strop. It looked like a large leather belt. Then he shaved the beard of a customer.

The image drifted off into the recesses of my kid memory, having never sharpened anything. Eventually I started sharpening with whetstones, worn deep in the middle. That is how sharpening began for me, until my teens, when I heard fancy talk about a fixed-angle sharpener.

Getting my hands on a fixed angle sharpener took my sharpening to the next level. The little sharpener kept me content for decades. My knife blades and sharpening methods remained basically the same, no need to change. I coasted this way until about 20 years ago. Change came with one knife, made from CPM S30V, a super steel.

My fixed-angled sharpener equipped with natural stones could not cut it, not like the steel on my older knives. I wanted to figure out what to do to bring back a sharp edge. I started with an improved sharpener and diamond stones.

Curiosity obligated me to study the modern metallurgy of knife steel. I learned S30V is a powder steel, superior to wrought steel. Released in 2001, it was made for knives, unlike the tool steels commonly used. Some consider S30V outdated, a budget steel. Newer steels have evolved with a higher balance of blade properties such as toughness, corrosion resistance, and edge retention.

During my studies I learned serious collectors consider stropping a necessary step when sharpening. I decided to give it a try, hoping to improve my sharpening skill. A strop is still made from a strip of leather, available in various sizes.

The basic process of stropping is pulling a knife blade over a strip of leather. The secret is pulling the blade at the same angle as the sharpened edge. It is important to pull with a stiff wrist to maintain the angle through each pass. Consistency is key.

Learning the importance of stropping came to me more as a coincidence of trying to learn more about the super steels. In spite of my barbershop memory, I sharpened unaware that stropping removes the wire edge (burr). A burr signifies the apex of a clean edge.

I learned this is the time to switch to a finer stone.

My oldest knives formed burrs far more easily than the super steel. The burr also became less obvious to the touch as I used finer and finer stones. I started second guessing, whether the burr is still there. A magnifying lens cleared up any notion I had about the edge and burr.

Stropping is the final step in my sharpening process. It is now easy to reprofile a factory edge to razor sharp. My knives are sharper than ever before, including the super steels. Scary sharp.

I started out stropping with an old belt. A belt is handy in the field if you need to touch up a blade, wrap it around a tree, through the buckle. At home, I clamped the buckle in a vise. I quickly learned I wanted a strop wider than the belt. I did not like it being stitched, either, which led me to make one from a scrap of leather.

Homemade strops served me well when I had the leather scraps to make them. Buying a strop makes more sense now. It is less expensive than buying new leather to make one. Gluing leather to a thin piece of wood is a popular way to make a strop. I prefer using the flat surface of a work bench instead of attaching to wood.

Every knife I sharpen is stropped with polishing compound. Polishing goes beyond removing the burr. A strop dressed with metal polish can put a mirrored edge on your blade, if you want. When it is cold in the garage, a heat gun or hair dryer makes it easier to apply the compound.

A stropping kit often includes a bar of green compound. The color of the bar designates the grit of the compound. If you buy polishing compound separate, a color guide can help explain the relative coarseness. Keep in mind, color is less than an exact standard. A green bar from one company can be somewhat different in grit than the green bar produced by another company. As a general rule, green compound is an intermediate grit, referred to as the stainless steel compound.