Reader Stories: After hip replacement, PA hunter advises ‘don’t suffer’

Chambersburg, Pa.

As I write this, it is getting toward the close of archery season. It appears that I will be gun hunting again this year.

On the opening Saturday last year I had a successful hunt and my son and best friend assisted me with dragging, hanging and caring for the deer.

What I didn’t realize at the time was the fact that I could no longer drag or hang a deer of that size by myself. I am 67 years old, and most folks probably would say that I am in pretty good physical shape. However, what they don’t see is on the inside.

I have had arthritis and degenerative disc disease most of my life. The combination of those things had evidently taken a toll on my left hip.

So much so that I could not fully bend over, I struggled to tie my left shoelace and I had sharp pains doing simple things like when I leaned out to close my driver side door.

I am used to coping with physical pain, and in fact have a very high tolerance for it given the various ailments that I have been managing for 30-plus years.

I used topical creams every morning and night and continued with my NSAID (aspirin like) prescription pill once a day. Hunting is the most aggressive concentrated physical activity that I have in a year’s time.

I don’t golf, I do fish, and my wife and I like to take hikes with our dog when we travel. But I largely “ignored” the pain, and the things that I could no longer do, thinking that this is just part of getting older.

As fate would have it, my wife and I stopped into a local restaurant on the way to my cabin in mid June of this year. A friend of ours we had not seen in a while was there. He is a sportsman, but also an avid golfer.

As they got up to leave, he told us how good he felt. He explained that he had just had a double hip replacement and couldn’t be doing better.

He explained how relatively easy the surgery was, how quickly he healed and that he wished he had done it sooner. He gave my wife the doctor’s name and hospital where he went and was effusive about how great the doctor was.

My hips had been X-rayed. I had been told that there really wasn’t any cartilage left, but I had also been advised to hold off as long as possible.

The reasons were: You can still cross your legs; you are still young and you don’t want to have to go through another operation again because the hip replacement piece will wear out in seven to 10 years.

Despite those cautions from well-meaning, educated, healthcare professionals, my wife convinced me to see my friend’s doctor for a consultation. I got an appointment in less than a month, and the rest, as they say, is “hipstory.”

One month (Aug. 23) later I woke up from surgery, and within two hours – that’s right, just two hours later – I was going up and down steps. The surgery is called anterior minimally invasive hip replacement.

My recovery was swift. There was no outside rehab prescribed. A few daily exercises that I did at home were all that was necessary. I used a walker for a week, and a cane for a second week.

My wife supervised my meds and my ice packs, both of which are important. As a result, this morning (Nov. 16) I am writing this from my deer stand because of how blessed I feel!

I believe that I should share this with other older hunters facing similar ailments. It’s 8 a.m.; I’ve seen two bucks in fresh snow already this morning. One a giant four-point that I can’t wait to see next year, the other a smaller four-point, legal, with three up on one side and broken off on the other, that I will also put on hold for future years.

This is my 11th visit to my stand this year, since my first visit Oct. 11, and I am 11 weeks out of surgery today (an ironic coincidence I only discovered while I was writing this).

My hut is not far from the cabin, but it is all uphill. As part of the season, I have also taken some considerable scouting hikes of a total almost six miles up and down the mountain, according to my GPS.

Remarkably, there is not an ounce of pain in my left hip, or leg. I used to have shooting pains down my left leg and almost constant muscle soreness that I didn’t realize was so directly related to my hip.

So, my lesson learned, and what I offer here, is to explore options. Don’t suffer if you don’t have to. Some things just need to be fixed, and not medicated. Find the best at what they do and go there.

For me, it was a surgeon in Baltimore. Having gone through a hip replacement, I now can’t understand why I thought it was such a big deal.

If you can do something for yourself that extends your ability to be in the woods, or on the water, I would suggest that you do it.

I am hopeful that my experience may help other folks continue to enjoy their time in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors.

G. Warren Elliott is a former Fish & Boat Commissioner, hunts in Adams County, and is the author of “Making Your Life in the Outdoors.”