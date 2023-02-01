Minnesota fishing license hike included in DNR’s budget plans

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR unveiled its state budget Jan. 24 with a spending total of $287.4 million. The Legislature will need to approve the budget, which includes increases in fishing licenses, watercraft registrations, and state park stickers.

The agency divided the additive budget – beyond the agency’s base budget – among four categories: connecting people to the outdoors ($142.6 million), mitigating/adapting to climate change ($31.7 million), managing natural resources ($18.3 million), and addressing operational needs ( $94.7 million).

The proposed fishing license fee increase would increase resident and nonresident fishing licenses by 20% (a $5 hike for an individual license) and 30%, respectively.

The Board of Water and Soil Resources also released its budget request that totaled more than $90 million in general fund dollars. These funds would go toward climate initiatives and more.

“The budget includes a combination and a balance of onetime investments,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

“The climate initiatives are really where the conservation pieces are bigger and newer, in some cases, adjusted as well,” John Jaschke, BSWR executive director, added.

Bob Meier, DNR assistant commissioner, called the budget comprehensive and aimed at maintaining the department’s services for years to come.

With a $17 billion state budget surplus, Strommen said many of the budget request items are onetime spending initiatives to take advantage of those dollars. The DNR says the fee increases for other fees will keep the agency solvent into the future.

Out of the $287.4 million, $142.6 million will be appropriated to connecting people to the outdoors. Last week, the “Get Out MORE” budget was recommended by Gov. Tim Walz with an investment of $118 million. Funding would be included for enhancing access and welcoming new users, modernizing boat accesses, and more, the DNR says.

Other budget items in this section include improving visitor services at state parks and recreation areas ($6.6 million, with a fee increase recommended) and improving water recreation experiences ($13.2 million, also with a fee increase recommendation). The fee increases would accompany general funds allotment.

“What we wanted to do was make sure that we’re using that one-time opportunity in ways that make sense for those kinds of dollars by making one-time investments,” Strommen said. “As we know, one of the challenges is then making sure that we can maintain those investments over a longer period.

“And so, the decision to include some fee increases really is a recognition of, we need to address ongoing funding and so we do that in this budget through a combination of general fund dollars and user fee-related revenues,” she said.

Strommen said the fees for many of these services haven’t been increased in years. Fishing licenses haven’t been changed since 2017, and watercraft registration fees haven’t been changed since 2006.

Meier said the park permit fees would go from $7 to $10 for a daily pass and an increase of $10 (from $35 to $45) for annual passes. Additionally, state parks and trail license plates would increase by $10 (from $60 to $70).

The park increases will provide an additional $3 million each year for expanded operations and maintenance at state parks and recreation areas, the agency says.

The watercraft fee increase will be based on type of watercraft. These increases will invest $6.6 million annually to address needs for public water accesses.

Small “pleasure craft” less than 17 feet would go from $18 to $36. Pleasure craft from 17 to 19 feet would more than double from $27 to $59 annually. Boats from 19 feet to less than 26 feet would see increases from $45 to $113. Larger boats would see similar increases. Non-motorized watercraft longer than 10 feet would go from $10.50 to $22, and sailboats up to 19 feet would go up from $10.50 to $23.

There’s also $800,000 requested for the state’s Walk-In Access program, as a safety net should federal dollars dry up.

“If not now, when?” Meier said.

“The Legislature next year is probably going to be very concerned about doing some of these things since the House will be up for election in the fall. The time is now.”

The second section of the budget is based around climate change and has an investment of $31.7 million. There are two budget items over $10 million each in this section with focuses on enhancing community forests with the Minnesota ReLeaf Program ($15.2 million) as well as improving the grasslands and wetlands to over 6,000 acres of public wildlife management areas ($10 million).

The third section of the budget focuses on managing natural resources with an investment of $18.3 million. There are a few items that are between $1-3 million with emphasizes on CWD, fishing, utility license fees, protecting water resources and broadband utility licensing.

“Investment in fishing” is $2.4 million and part of this money would come from an increase in fishing licenses.

CWD management would receive $1.4 million. Protecting and managing water resources would get $1.7 million and there will be an increase in water-related fees to support this investment.

Also in this section, there’s an increase from $10.60 to $20 for aquatic invasive species surcharge to be used to “prevent and manage the spread of aquatic invasive species” in Minnesota. The price tag is $2.2 million.

Another piece of the pie is $89.9 million to “maintain current service levels” within the DNR, “from health insurance and other compensation-related costs to utilities, fuel, and contracts for core services such as septic pumping and portable toilets.”

BWSR

The BWSR budget has most of its general fund proposals going toward climate initiatives. The biggest budget item is $27.16 million to implement a new program aimed at cover crops and soil health.

BWSR also is requesting $7.1 million for new and existing conservation easements under the Reinvest in Minnesota Reserve Program. According to the agency, “These initiatives align with the Minnesota Climate Action Framework’s natural and working lands initiative to sequester and store carbon …”

Among its requests, BWSR also is seeking $22 million in general funds to restore privately-owned grasslands and working lands.