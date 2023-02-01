Michigan Letters to the Editor: Moving the firearms opener? Don’t forget archery hunters!

I felt compelled to respond to Mr. Stephen Story’s letter in the Jan. 20 issue of MON on moving the deer opener date. Unless he started hunting around age 5 in 1964, I think we are in the same age bracket. I am 74 and have been retired for about 10 years.

If the Nov. 15 gun season start date is affecting his work schedule, I

would highly recommend retirement as it has been wonderful for me.

However, getting time off school certainly has some merit although I

personally don’t feel missing a couple of school days will affect

educational development much. How many times have your children been

sick or had an emergency come up during the school year?

More concerning to me is that there seems to be a lack of regard for the archery season hunters. Moving the gun opener to the second weekend in November, as he suggests, will surely affect their hunting season.

I have been hunting with traditional gear for more than 40 years with the

longbow being my weapon of choice. I also hunt the gun season, but it

is with my bow. I can assure you that I don’t make a negative effect on

the deer herd in either season but I certainly don’t want my archery

season shortened.

Mr. Story made comments about letting the little bucks take over the

breeding. I’m certainly no expert on genetics but I don’t think it takes

a rocket scientist to see that the spikes and small sixes are not

producing the monster 8-, 10-, and 12-pointers that you see in just

about any hunting magazine you choose to pick up. I believe that a large

take of mature bucks before being able to breed does affect the deer herd.

That all being said, I am not opposed to having the gun opener moved to the

weekend. Here’s my proposal: Move the gun opener to the third weekend in

November. I see it as a win, win, win. This time frame will not affect

the archery season while allowing all bucks a longer period to breed and

in Michigan you are likely to have colder temperatures and tracking

snow the closer you get to December.

I am not advocating shortening the 16-day gun season.

Just run the tail end days into the first week in December to keep the gun

season the same length. I can only speak for myself but I have never

shot a deer with my bow in the first week of December after the gun

season, so a few days extension wouldn’t bother me at all.

Just a brief point on all those senior hunters who complain about the cold or need to

have an earlier gun start date so that they can become “snow birds” and

get to warmer destinations. Again, I can only speak for myself and my

retired hunting acquaintances when I say that we all want to spend the

Christmas holidays with are children and grandchildren.

Hence we plan our warm-weather retreats during the months of January through

March, which are long after most all of our deer seasons are closed.

Gene Hickey Clio

DNR should do a study on wolf damage

I’m 70 years old and have hunted all my life. I never thought I’d see the

day that I would see more wolf tracks than deer tracks. I hunt near

Trout Creek in the western Upper Peninsula.

It is hard to understand the theory behind all of this. For example, biologists have done studies on wolves for more than 20 years. I’m not a rocket scientist or a

biologist but I think I could have figured out before all this study,

what is going on in the woods.

If the DNR doesn’t know how to write the correct management plan, they

could ask other states that have been successful in controlling wolf

numbers. I’m sure they would share that information.

My family has hunted in the same area for generations and in the past have harvested quality bucks.

My wife and I walked through the area after the snow was on the ground for three days and never cut a deer track. And the DNR opened a doe season in this area,

which makes no sense.

The bottom line is, my fellow U.P. hunters: Our (DNR) is run by special interest groups and a judge from California.

If the DNR wants to do studies, why don’t they study the damage the wolf

is doing to the U.P. ecosystem? And don’t do the study from behind a

desk somewhere in Lansing.

Fred Johnson Trout Creek

ONLINE POLL NOTE: Outdoor News has updated its website. To access the online poll, visit www.outdoornews.com, then highlight the Local button in the navigation bar and click Michigan. The poll is about two-thirds the way down the page in the middle of the screen.

Online Opinions

This issue’s question ————————————————- After reading Victor Skinner’s story on Page 1 of the Feb. 3 edition of MON, how concerned are you about PFOS contamination in our game and fish?

Very concerned

Not concerned

Mildly concerned

Online results from last issue’s question —————- Ice is forming on lakes in the north, and southern lakes should be tightening up very soon. What’s your favorite species to target through the ice?

Walleye 20% Pike 40%

Panfish 40% Trout 0%

Vote @ www.outdoornews.com/Michigan Discuss @ facebook.com/OutdoorNews

Attention Readers

Michigan Outdoor News invites letters from its readers. All letters must have the writer’s name, complete address and phone number. (Phone numbers will not be printed.) Letters should be no longer than 250 words. Form letters will not be printed. Michigan Outdoor News reserves the right to edit. Address letters to:

Letters to the Editor, Michigan Outdoor News, PO Box 199, Lake Orion, MI 48361-0199.

E-mail: bpoutdoors@aol.com