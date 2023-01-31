Ohio Outdoor News Letters to the Editor: State’s turkey hunting still a concern after fall season

Commentaries and letters are the opinions of the writers, not necessarily those of Ohio Outdoor News.

Ohio turkey hunting remains a concern despite fall season

I was shocked to see ODNR “declares shorter autumn 2022 turkey season a success” because 44% more birds were killed than in 2021 (Ohio Outdoor News, Dec. 23). The entire purpose of the shortened fall season was to decrease harvest in order to boost population.

The biologist interviewed for the story noted the reason was likely above average poult indices in 2021 and 2022. This was our chance to rebuild the population, which has been declining for decades. Instead, we squandered it through greed.

The spring harvest just plummeted to under 12,000, a decline of over 5,000 from the previous three-year average, and that three-year average was already a decline from decades past. If we keep killing hundreds of females in the fall, we can expect turkey numbers to keep dropping. That’s the exact opposite of success.

Lawrence Hall Elyria

Teal is reader’s best tasting waterfowl for the table

I am writing in regard to Jamie Carlson’s feature story of the top 10 game birds on the plate (Ohio Outdoor News, Nov. 11).

The green-winged and blue-winged teal are in my opinion the best tasting waterfowl to be eaten with the migrating mallard of the late season a close second. Our wood ducks also rank right in there.

Carlson mentioned that he likes the taste and flavor on its own with a little salt and pepper. Here is a way to cook them that is very good. Breast the birds out and rinse in cold water. In an iron skillet, melt real butter and add the teal breasts and salt and pepper to taste.

Cook the bird on low or low medium heat and cook slowly, turning to cook on both sides. I personally like the breasts cooked all the way through so I cook them longer.

Cooking on a low heat cooks them slowly and keeps the meat tender. I cook them until all of the butter cooks away.

Mark Gram Bolivar

