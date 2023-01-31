Ohio Insider: Numbers show a great deer season for many Ohio hunters

WHETHER OR NOT you had success during one of the recently completed deer gun seasons probably influences your view of the seasons as a whole.

But, just judging by the numbers, those gun seasons were a banging success.

I fully expected the most recent muzzleloader hunt to be down, at least a little, on the heels of a successful bonus gun weekend. That’s the way these things typically go in a normal year.

This season, apparently, is not normal. After all, this will certainly be the first deer season in a decade with a total harvest topping 200,000.

“There’s a real interesting, complimentary relationship between the bonus gun and the muzzleloader seasons,” explained Mike Tonkovich, deer program administrator for the ODNR Division of Wildlife. “They seem to compare notes, and we typically land right around that 25,000 (deer harvested) mark (with both seasons combined). But, this year, the combination of the seasons was almost 29,000 deer, which was up 18.1% over the three-year average.”

What does it mean?

“I think overall it speaks to the strength of the (deer) population,” Tonkovich said. “We’ve got plenty of deer out there and we’re doing this with fewer hunters, which means that hunter success rate is creeping up.”

The Division of Wildlife’s deer managers will find out whether or not that translates to hunter satisfaction through its annual post-season hunter survey.

“That gives us some sense of hunter satisfaction,” Tonkovich said. “Those (hunter) attitudes are a reflection of deer numbers and those have been creeping up for the past four years.”

Of course, there are a number of factors that constitute whether or not a hunt is enjoyable or not. Tonkovich ticked off a few of them: the number of other hunters one encounters, the number of deer one sees, seeing deer sign, and actually harvesting a deer is sort of the “icing on the cake,” so to speak.

“We have no way of quantifying this, but the hunters that are left are being squeezed onto a smaller land area (to hunt) with the leasing and purchasing of land for deer hunting purposes,” the deer biologist said. “ … Saying that, it’s easy to celebrate harvests that are over 200,000, but when the celebration is over you have to get right back to work.”

That’s where Ohio’s deer management authorities have their collective work cut out for them: Finding that balance between satisfactory deer populations for hunters but not so many deer to cause economic hardships.

Of course, at the time of this writing there were still several weeks remaining in Ohio’s bow season. In a typical year, between 10,000-11,000 deer are killed during this late period.

“The message is that it’s OK to celebrate (a good harvest), but it’s also time to be addressing this growing deer population,” Tonkovich said. “ … All of this, a good muzzleloader season, a good (traditional) gun season probably points to the fact that there were deer out there to lose. You take the average hunter out there and if they see 30 deer (in a season) they’re still only harvesting one.”

It’s also interesting to note that all of this comes on the heels of a significant epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) outbreak in Ohio over the summer where the disease was confirmed in 47 counties. We’ll take a look at the entire season after Feb. 5.