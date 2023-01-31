Department of Health suggests limits for eating smelt from seven Michigan lakes

Muskegon, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently recommended stronger consumption limits for rainbow smelt and carp from seven Michigan lakes after testing showed elevated levels of toxins.

The updated Eat Safe Fish guidelines released this month stem from tests over the past year that showed elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, commonly known as PFOS, a chemical in the PFAS family that can build up in fish and people who eat them.

For rainbow smelt, officials recommend limits of six servings per year from

Lake Huron, and one serving per month from Lake Michigan and Houghton

County’s Portage Lake. The new guidelines also suggest a limit of two

servings per month from Gull Lake in Kalamazoo County, and four servings

per month from Higgins Lake in Roscommon County.

For carp, the new Eat Safe Fish consumption guidelines are based on

elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). They include a do

not eat advisory for Thompson Lake, and a limited advisory for Earl

Lake, both in Livingston County. A do not eat advisory means everyone

should avoid eating carp, while the limited advisory suggests the same

for individuals under the age of 15, folks with health problems, or

those who are pregnant or plan to be in coming years.

Others should limit consumption of carp from Earl Lake to one or two servings

per year, according to a DHHS notice. The DHHS notice also highlights

current recommendations against consuming more than one serving of

rainbow smelt per month from Lake Superior due to elevated PFOS levels.

Brandon Reid, DHHS toxicologist and program manager for the Eat Safe Fish

Program, told Michigan Outdoor News the Eat Safe Fish guidelines

typically are updated annually, but testing compelled officials to issue

this update now.

“That was based on some testing some of our partners at (the department of

Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) had done on smelt throughout the

state,” he said. “We did want to get the information out a little earlier.

“For some of these lakes people will be ice fishing over the winter,” Reid said.

“Some of the other ones are popular for smelt runs in the spring.”

PFOS is among a family of chemicals known as PFAS, which have accounted for

an increasing number of consumption guidelines in recent years, though

most are for mercury and PCBs.

“The majority of the guidelines in Michigan are based on those legacy

contaminants, but PFOS guidelines are becoming more and more common,”

Reid said, adding that increased testing is likely a factor. “Now every

fish that’s collected is at minimum tested for mercury and PFAS.”

More information on the 2022 Eat Safe Fish guidelines are available at Michigan.gov/EatSafeFish.

“We do have a lot more information about our fish consumption guidelines –

like what a serving size is and other tips and helpful information,” Reid said.