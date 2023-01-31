Beaver, coyote pelts tops at recent Ohio fur auction

Bucyrus, Ohio — On Jan. 14, the first Ohio State Trappers Association (OSTA) fur auction was held again at the Crawford County Conservation Club in Bucyrus.

According to Bill Davis, executive director of OSTA, there were 26 lots of fur offered with 10 buyers bidding on the 1,316 pelts that were brought in.

Coyotes continued to yield their recent top status as the best-paying furbearer species to beaver, the one that was responsible for much of the early exploration and settlement of North America.

The search for beaver led “Mountain Men” to scour the far reaches of the yet unknown continent, helped to define the borders of our expanding country, and led to skirmishes with the French, British, Dutch, and other nations who tried to encroach on the marketing of this valuable commodity.

While there is no longer any expectations that fighting a wild landscape will be required while tending the traplines, steady interest by the fur industry in beaver may lead to renewed interest and competition to the best spots once again.

Beaver is not the easiest pelt to produce from a carcass. During some years, the prices dipped, and to many it seemed to not be worth the effort.

The castor glands that can be harvested from beaver helped keep the pursuit of the species worthwhile. Castoreum was once widely used for a variety of medicinal purposes and food flavorings, but is currently most often added as a fixative in high-end perfumes and soaps and in a few liquors.

Recent prices have exceeded $100 per pound some years for dried glands, but are currently running closer to $80 per pound, according to a spokesman at Moscow Hide and Fur in Idaho. Depending upon the month that they are collected, how large the animal was, its sex, and how completely they are dried, it usually takes 16 to 20 glands to weigh a pound.

Beaver season lies largely ahead yet in 2023 but the 31 pelts that were offered brought an average return of $27.58 for 2XL pelts and $33.75 for 3XL pelts and one collection of dried castor glands brought $85.

Muskrats are the most numerous furbearer harvested by trappers and with 785 offered for sale at Bucyrus, they represented the most pelts brought to this fur auction. Their price matched pre-season expectations, with an overall average of $3.09 paid. Large/fall ‘rats brought $2 to $4.75 with a $3.45 average.

Raccoons are the second most numerous fur caught in Ohio and many other states throughout the Midwest. Their prices have been depressed for several years due to a glut of skins sitting in warehouses worldwide still awaiting processing.

There were 362 pelts sorted into 12 grades of size, fur primeness, color, and condition that brought an overall average of $4.61. The best 177 3XL (32-inch-plus) specimens were sold for prices ranging from $1 to $10 with an average of $5.95.

None of the escaped domestic mink from the November Van Wert vandalism were seen by Director Davis, but the 47 wild mink specimens offered for sale brought an average of $6.01 overall. The best XL male mink earned an average of $8.21, with $6.46 given for the smaller, but silkier female furs.

Coyotes, the high-priced seller until a few years ago, have dropped in price significantly since a major jacket manufacturer switched to using recycled fur to trim its coats. The 36 pelts that graded as No. 1’s brought from $10 to $13 with the entire collection of 62 pelts averaging $10.35.

At last year’s Bucyrus sale, average prices were twice these figures at $26.14, but in 2020 the average price paid for No. 1 coyote pelts peaked at $40.46.

For other species, five gray fox each sold for $15.50; 15 red fox averaged $13.67; a pair of striped skunks (most often used for the novelty market) brought $13 and $16 respectively; four large opossum averaged $2.31; and the single river otter brought in sold for $37.

OSTA Director Davis urged trappers to remain active in their sport and remember to enjoy the sport for what it is – a traditional means for sportsmen to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, regardless of any expectations of large rewards in terms of high fur prices. Those who trap without regard for the profits have lots of room to roam.

The devalued fur market is being caused by world turmoil in countries most heavily invested in fur processing and will not likely rebound until stability returns.

The auction that was scheduled to be held in Washington Courthouse on Feb. 11 was cancelled due to too few registered sellers. The final, and usually best-attended OSTA fur auction of the year will be held at 13071 Emerson Road in Kidron on March 11.

To register for a lot number, call OSTA auction coordinator Shawn Bentley. His contact information and other details can be found at their web site, ohiostatetrapper.org/event.html