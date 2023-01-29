Michigan Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Jan. 29, 2023

Ice fishing has been good in the Upper Peninsula where there is anywhere from 5 to 12 inches of ice.

Anglers are catching walleyes and pike on Lake Gogebic, pike and perch in Lake Huron at Cedarville, Scotts Bay at Drummond Island, and in Lake Michigan at Little bay de Noc. A mixed bag of brown trout, steelhead, coho, and whitefish have been caught in the open water of Keweenaw Bay.

If you’re looking for an ice fishing opportunity in the southern third of the state, you’d better head north.

Unseasonably warm weather has left most lakes in southern Michigan with skim ice at best. Between 6 and 8 inches of snow fell in southeast Lower Michigan, which further will complicate the ice-making process by insulating the skim ice from cooler temperatures that are in the forecast.

Some lakes in the northern Lower are holding fair ice, but others are very dangerous with 5 inches in some spots and 2 or 3 in others. Be sure to use extreme caution whenever you head out on the hard water!

Call ahead before you venture out and be sure to use a spud and check ice thickness as you go. Never fish alone, always wear a life jacket or float suit, and carry ice picks and a rope.

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

There was no safe ice on Lake St. Clair, but cold weather was in the forecast. If you can get a boat out, walleye fishing has been good between Nine Mile Road and the head of the Detroit River. Perch are hitting in the Clinton River, at Metro Beach, and along Anchor Bay. A lot of small fish have been caught, but some nice ones show up now and then. There is skim ice, and you can’t walk on it but if you can get permission to get out on a dock and punch a hole, you can catch some fish.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Irish Hills Area

There was no safe ice in Jackson County. Cold temperatures are in the forecast, but there is 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ice, which will keep it insulated from freezing solid. Coyote hunting has been good. There is no shortage of ’yotes in the area.

Knutson’s Sporting Goods, (800) 292-0857 or (517) 592-2786.

Lake Orion

There was no safe ice in Oakland County although most of the lakes had thin ice cover. A recent storm dumped 6 to 8 inches of snow on the area, so ice-making will slow down.

Lakes Village Stop/Mobile Gas Station, (248) 693-4565.

Trenton Area

Walleye fishing remains good in the Detroit River if you can get out in the open water. Jigging and hand-lining have produced.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

St. Joseph Area

There was no safe ice on inland lakes in St. Joseph County but the steelhead bite remains decent in the St. Joe River. Wax worms, wigglers, beads, and spinners all have caught fish, as have crankbaits.

Silver Beach Fishing, (269) 338-3182.

Sturgis Area

There was no safe ice on Klinger Lake or any of the other inland lakes in the area. The weatherman said colder weather was in the forecast so anglers are keeping their fingers crossed.

Klinger Lake Trading Post, (269) 651-2679.

Hastings Area

There was no safe ice on lakes in Barry County, and most lakes had open water. Steelhead fishing is picking up and has been good on the Grand and Kalamazoo rivers. Rabbit and squirrel hunting have both been very good. There was about 5 inches of snow in the woods. Coyote hunters report fair success in spots.

Al and Pete’s Sport Shop, (269) 945-4417.

Grand Rapids Area

Steelhead fishing has improved a little bit on the Grand River. Anglers report catching fish on beads, flies, wax worms, wigglers, and spinners. Hunting pressure has been light.

Al & Bob’s Sports, (616) 245-9156.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Fishing has stalled on Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay. There is some skim ice on the bay but high winds have been blowing it around. Boats had been getting out in the open water, but that action has stalled, too. There was about two inches of snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light.

Linwood Party and Sporting Goods, (989) 697-3825.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Saginaw River

Walleye fishing has been very good in the open water on the Saginaw River. Boaters are getting out at the state launch, by the ship, and behind the Chevy Plant. They are jigging up a lot of fish but most of them are undersized.

Riverview Bait Shop, (517) 755-0989.

Weidman Area

Ice has been hit or miss on inland lakes in Isabella County. Some of the lakes to the north have walkable ice, but extreme caution is urged as the lakes do not freeze evenly. There may be 5 inches in one spot and 2 inches 50 yards away. Coyote hunting has been pretty good and should improve as we move into February.

Schafer’s Bait & Sporting Goods, (989) 644-3501.

Muskegon Area

Perch fishing remains good in the open water on Muskegon Lake although some days anglers are having to break through the skim ice to get out.

Fish-on Charters and Bait, (616) 402-4307.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Anglers are spearing pike in Harbor Marina where there was about 4 inches of ice. Conditions have been changing daily. Lake trout fishing has been fantastic in the open water, but skim ice has dampened that action. If the cold temperatures hold, ice fishing for lakers should be good through the ice. There was about 5 inches of snow on the ground. Predator hunting pressure has been light.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465

Port Huron

Walleyes and occasionally a steelhead or Atlantic salmon are being caught off the breakwall on the St. Clair River. Emerald shiners have been the ticket. There was about 4 inches of snow on the ground. Rabbit hunting has been good but hunting pressure has been light

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

There was up to six inches of ice in the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix but less in other spots. Anglers there report catching pike up to 38 inches. There was no ice on the main lake. Bluegills and crappies are hitting on the chain of lakes, and some walleyes are being caught at the south end of Intermediate Lake in 15 to 17 feet of water. Splake and perch are being caught in Thumb Lake where there was 8 inches of ice under 3 inches of snow. Pike up to 38 inches have been caught, too. Jumbo perch are hitting on Burt Lake where there was at least 6 to 8 inchers of ice. Try Maple Bay in 13 to 17 feet of water. Walleyes have been caught off Ellinger Road. There was about 4 inches of snow on the ground. Coyote and rabbit hunting have been decent but hunting pressure has been light.

Tom’s Bait & Tackle, (231) 536-3521.

Traverse City Area

Inland lakes were hit or miss for ice fishing with a lot of open water remaining. There was about 6 inches of ice on Lake Dubonnet and some panfish and northern pike have been caught. Perch are hitting in the open water at Northport and in Sutton’s Bay. There was about 3 inches of snow on the ground and hunting pressure has been light.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Cadillac Area

There was 6 to 8 inches of ice on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. Anglers report catching a mixed bag of crappies and walleyes, and some dandy perch and northern pike. Most of the bays are producing good results. There was about 4 inches of snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light. Steelhead fishing has been good on the Manistee and Boardman rivers.

Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop, (231) 775-5412.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Houghton Lake Area

There was still open water in North Bay on Houghton Lake, but cold weather should tighten it up soon. Anglers are advised to stay out of North Bay.

In East Bay there was up to 10 inches of ice and anglers there are catching good numbers of panfish, walleyes, and some really nice northern pike. Behind Lyman’s there was between 6 and 8 inches of ice. A few pressure cracks are starting to develop so use caution when heading out. There was just a couple inches of snow on the ice and more cold weather in the forecast.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Higgins Lake Area

There was no safe ice on Higgins Lake. The shallow bays are frozen, but there is a lot of open water in the rest of the lake. There was about 3 inches of snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light. Cold weather is in the forecast and anglers are keeping their fingers crossed.

Sportsman’s Barn, (989) 821-9511

Oscoda Area

Ice fishing has been good for panfish and pike on Foote Dam Pond and Cedar Lake where there was between 6 and 8 inches of ice. There was no safe ice on VanEtten Lake yet. Steelhead and lake trout are being caught in the open water off the pier on Lake Huron. There was about 3 inches of snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light.

Wellman’s Sport Center, (989) 739-2869.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Walleye fishing has been good on Munuscong Bay where there is at least a foot of ice under 4 inches of snow. Down on Lake Huron at Hessel, perch fishing has been very good under 9 inches of ice, and over at Cedarville anglers are picking up good numbers of both pike and perch. There was about a foot of snow in the woods and predator hunting has been very good.

Wilderness Treasures, (906) 647-4002.

Drummond Island Area

There was up to 8 inches of ice on Scotts Bay, and anglers report catching pike up to 17 pounds and good numbers of yellow perch. The perch bite is picking up and should improve with cold weather in the forecast so anglers should soon be able to get out to the Middle Grounds. There was about 10 inches of snow on the bay and no slush. Rabbit and coyote hunting has been good.

Drummond Island Outfitters, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

Fishing has been good for walleyes, pike, and panfish on Big and North Manistique Lakes. There was between 6 and 12 inches of ice with up to a foot of snow on top, but no word on slush. Hunting pressure has been light.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Escanaba Area

Anglers are catching walleyes and perch on Lake Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. Most of the action is taking place north of Gladstone and just a little to the south. Beware of the pressure crack to the north. The perch bite has been good at Kipling, but action is slowing down a little and a lot of smaller fish have been caught. The Escanaba River is open again and cold weather has been minimal, but the weatherman says there are single digit temperatures in the forecast so things should tighten up. There was about 10 inches of snow on the ice. Predator hunting has been fair.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

There was still open water on Keweenaw Bay, but with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, anglers are hoping the bay stiffens up soon. A few anglers are getting out in the open water and catching whitefish in 80 to 90 feet of water. At the head of the bay they’re catching steelies, coho, and a few nice brown trout. Anglers are casting off the rocks and at the docks at L’Anse Marina and catching a few steelhead and coho.

Inland lakes are in good shape but have a couple inches of slush beneath the snow. Anglers report catching walleyes, bluegills, and pike on Vermilac, brookies and perch at Alberta Pond, and brookies on Lake Roland. In Chassell Bay anglers are catching light numbers of walleyes, panfish, and pike. Hunting pressure has been light

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Lake Gogebic ice conditions and travel steadily have improved. Walleye and perch action has been good. Anglers are targeting the same depths of 22 to 26 feet with the best success over mud. Walleyes are hitting both sucker minnows on tip-ups or jigging baits tipped with a fathead. The best action has been in the early morning or evening. Perch continue to prefer wigglers fished tight to the bottom.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

Keweenaw Peninsula

A recent warm spell created some slush on inland lakes in the Keweenaw and angler pressure has been light. Those who are heading out report catching decent numbers of panfish, walleyes, and pike on most lakes including Gratiot. Hunting pressure has been light.

Northwoods Sporting Goods, (906) 482-5210.

Ontonagon Area

There was no ice on Lake Superior yet. Inland lakes have ice, and a lot of slush so fishing pressure has been low. There was about 18 inches of snow in the woods and hunting pressure has been light, too.

Grieg’s Taxidermy & Tackle, (906) 884-2770.