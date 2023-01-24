Now’s the time to savor the fruits of the hunting experience

Most Michigan hunting seasons are over. Now comes a long season ideal for savoring.

Savoring, that is, the fruits of those autumn and early winter hunts, and those that came before, that too often take up seemingly permanent residence in the chest or upright freezer, just waiting for an appliance or power failure to send them to the curb or the dump.

I’ve had that happen: The power cord got bumped out of the wall outlet (it’s now double cable-tied in place) and the pain that resulted was both emotional and physical, as I tried to ignore putrid smells while bending over further, deeper and longer than accustomed, trashing what should have been splendid meals.

I now place a high priority on getting game and fish out of the freezer and onto the table as quickly as possible, balancing old-favorite recipes with exciting new experiments. It’s the culmination of the hunting experience.

It’s no secret that much of your enjoyment of game depends on a quick kill, careful field dressing, attentive cooling, and meticulous meat-cutting. Fortunately for me, and thanking hunting partner Ken for his reliable help, I enjoy this entire process.

My rudimentary butchering skills largely have been self acquired, with all the mistakes that implies, but my enjoyment in processing game just might be hereditary: my great-grandfather, and his Irish-born father, were both commercial butchers in late-1800s Midland, as were my great-uncle and a scattering of family members besides. My Uncle Russ, on the same family tree, was heard to say he’d rather cut up a deer than shoot one – and he loved to shoot one. I agree with both sentiments.

I have plenty of respect for those commercial processors who can take in game animals – primarily deer – in various conditions and from them create packaged meat ready for cooking. Weather conditions or personal schedules can require a trip to the processor.

But to me there’s little that’s more satisfying than snipping away each suspect bit of meat, removing every stray hair, trimming each bit of tallow, before vacuum-sealing (my favorite) or double-wrapping meal-size portions, labeling them, and putting them in the freezer. Pioneers once called their subsistence hunting “making meat,” and that’s a core reason for my hunting.

And then comes the process of making it pay: cooking and serving our own free-range protein.

A trick to boost both the quality of the dish, and the odds you’ll serve it in the first place, is to move venison and other fish and game from the deepfreeze to the refrigerator. In the few days it takes for meat to thaw – a day or two for fish to maybe five days for a hefty venison roast – I’m regularly reminded of what’s to come, and encouraged to make a tasty plan around it. (Shrink-wrapping provides an even stronger hint.)

Burger’s easy: even if you don’t especially like the flavor or texture of pure ground venison, you can mix it with ground pork. Better yet, in my book, you can use the ground meat in superb spaghetti sauce, chili, or even meat pie.

Meat or shepherd’s pie, by the way, is a sure-fire way to finish up a leftover roast, or make use of canned venison, the latter probably the ugliest superb eating I’ve encountered. Other meat-pie winners are turkey, duck, or canned salmon.

Roasts are simply delicious, too: a chunk of venison, a half-dozen potatoes, a double handful of carrots and a sliced onion, all in a cast-iron Dutch oven. Add a cup or two of water, or better yet the pickling juice left when a jar’s pickles have been munched. Place in a 325-degree oven until you can barely resist the aroma. Double check doneness with a meat thermometer. Folks will gasp with unexpected hunger when they walk in the house.

Other cuts quickly can become steaks, chops, or chunks, slow-fried just to hint-of-pink doneness – and not a second beyond – in butter and mushrooms.

Many recipes – such as the venison steak parmesan in Tony Chachere’s Cajun cookbook, make the most of venison’s fine flavor, instead of covering it up. It’s a standby at our place.

Experiment. I’ve never kept ribs from my deer, but this year the meat saw and careful trimming did their work, and a recipe found online – several hours cooked immersed in root beer in a crock pot, then coated in a brown-sugar-based rub, and then basted with BBQ sauce – produced what we rank among our best venison ever.

My friend Gene, an 80-something farm boy, asked me to save a tongue from a deer next year. I’ll do it, and maybe try a bite myself.

This has been mostly about venison, but that’s just because it probably takes up more space in your freezer than other game. But ducks and geese call for roasting, skin-on fish fillets are ideal for broiling, and skinned ones for battering and frying. My freezer’s got a couple of meals of wild turkey soup stashed, and a wild Michigan rooster pheasant likely to become a Valentine’s Day entrée.

The point is, and with apologies to winter fish, rabbits, and squirrels, we’re past the seasons of treestands, bird hunts, and fall fishing. If you tasted success this fall, this is no time to rest. Pursue, with the same dedication you sought that big buck, fat doe, cupped-wing duck, or rampaging salmon, the fine winter meal it can become.

It is, after, Michigan’s savor season!