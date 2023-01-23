After the shot: Hunting’s most crucial moment

Years ago, before becoming a bowhunting addict, I killed many mule deer bucks with a scoped .243 in central Wyoming. Every one of those deer dropped in sight, negating the need for complicated tracking. My lone slug-shot deer in southern Minnesota was opposite, requiring a protracted and frustrating search.

I sat in a makeshift ground blind atop a ridge that day, riding out a tortuous northwest wind when a stout 7-pointer materialized 30 yards away. I raised my trusty Fox side-by-side 20 and aimed before squeezing the trigger.

The blast canceled out any wind noise, and when the wind roar returned, I could not see my buck anywhere. After a 30-minute wait, I took up the trail, but it was short, running out of blood sign in just a few yards.

I meticulously turned over leaves, inspected every twig for blood sign, but all that was fruitless. I searched for the buck, coursing down every trail and escape route looking for the deer for the remainder of the day with zero luck.

As a young hunter, it was a sickening event. I spent a sleepless night going over every detail of the shot and the buck’s line of travel through the brushy maze. Then, in my foggy, middle-of-the-night mind-wracking, I recalled words from a grizzled bowhunter who once told me that many times wounded deer, especially younger ones, will circle back, sometimes laying up nearby.

When pink light crested the ravine tops, I was off, searching in ever-widening circles.

On my third trip around, the dead buck appeared. He was laying on a trail 180 degrees opposite the one he had used the day previous. The buck had indeed made a circle because directly uphill from his resting spot was my ground blind. The shot turned out to be high, a decent lung hit that bled entirely internally and left no sign to follow on the leaf-ridden forest floor.

Folks can do things to avoid my above dilemma and retrieve deer faster.

First, be intimately familiar with your firearms to the point where shouldering, aiming, and trigger pull are all second nature. Most shots in deer country are short due to heavy woods. Hunters who watch over wide open tracts should not hesitate to employ a rangefinder to nail down shot distances.

In areas where only slug-loaded shotguns are permitted, hunters should opt to load those guns with the best sabot slugs. Accuracy from these slugs is better than cheap models, especially when fired from non-rifled barrels. A dedicated slug-barrel shotgun like many hunters use will increase accuracy, too. Some slug-specific guns can smash tight groups at 200 yards.

Years ago, a friend and I were shooting slugs, and he was having difficulty hitting a bucket lid at 50 yards via an old Ithaca smoothbore. A miser, he’d bought bargain ammo, and it showed. I gave him a pack of Brenneke sabots, and that turned his gun from a sprayer into a hunting tool capable of nice groups at 75 yards. A few days later he walloped a nice 8-point at 50 yards as it trotted after a doe.

As a bowhunter, I know the importance of post-shot trailing. I taught bowhunter education for years, and this facet was by far the most vital. It is the same for firearms hunters.

Do not take any shot for granted. Even if a shot looks like a total miss, follow it up with a search for sign. Look for hair, blood, and tracks and do not quit until you are sure the shot was errant. Some folks figure a firearms-shot deer always will fall in sight, but many adrenalin-infused deer can bolt 100 yards-plus.

If possible, keep an eye on the hit and try to recognize exactly where the projectile hit. Note a landmark near where the animal was shot. That will make finding the shot location much easier because sometimes things appear much different after exiting a blind or treestand.

If the shot looks solid, give the critter at least 30 minutes before following up, unless of course it is plainly down in sight.

Shots in the paunch area should be left alone for up to four hours – sometimes more if the weather is cool enough to prevent meat spoilage. If left unpressured, paunch-hit deer will bed down and eventually fall into a sleep followed by death from toxins released from the paunch. This is why giving those animals plenty of time is so important.

If you expect a tough trail, call for help. Experienced trackers love to work trails.