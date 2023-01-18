Fur markets remain tough – but ‘beavers are still best’

Springfield — By the first of the year, many trappers are done for the season. Sure, some are still in pursuit of coyotes or bobcats, and there is a significant spring beaver season still to play out (beaver and otter are open until March 31; everything else closes Feb. 15). Many trappers also are using the cold winter months to put up animals they caught earlier before cold weather hit.

Regardless, most trappers are now thinking about how and where to market their fur and are interested in what prices their fur will bring at market.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of bright spots for Midwestern fur.

Beavers are best

If there was one target animal to be trapped across the country, it would be beaver. There are a number of reasons for this.

Reason No. 1: While the castor market has softened, previously riding on historic highs, prices are still significant. Local and regional buyers are still paying high prices for raw castor. Freeze it right after cleaning it. You can also sell at Fur Harvesters Auction, although it requires more handling and some drying (plus shipping). FHA last year was realizing upwards of $110 a pound for top-end, well-handled castor. Many lure makers also will buy oil sacs as well, although their value is limited.

Reason No. 2: Beaver pelts.

Unlike most items, all beaver pelts have value. They can be small or huge, white leather or blue, perfect or full of scars and cuts. For the most part, inventories of beaver pelts are at zero. If you were averaging $6 for skinned, frozen pelts at the beginning of the season last year, expect that average to be $12 or higher this year.

Most of the beaver sold goes to Illinois-based Groenewold Fur & Wool. They have an innovative fleshing machine so they actually prefer skinned frozen pelts.

GFW will only pay a dollar or so for put-up pelts.

While the price will vary some according to size and condition (although damaged pelts are not a particular problem), all will sell. Mostly, size will determine the price. Why is this? Hatters. The vast majority of the beaver caught in this country will be sold to make felt for hats.

Hatters could care less about condition unless it affects handling the pelts in the process to produce felt. Size does matter. Hatters are concerned only about how much underfur a pelt produces as this is their end product from any beaver pelt. Basically, the pelt sells by weight.

There is a third reason to trap beaver, which is byproducts. Many trappers have found a source for the meat – selling to both to human consumers and as animal feed. This market varies greatly from place-to-place and you’ll have to find it yourself. Most buyers have limited needs, so few trappers are going to be willing to share this information to others. About all you can do is ask around. Many of those who buy raccoon for meat also will buy beaver. Some folks who raise dogs also may be interested.

The sale of beaver skulls also is a potential market. You can either sell them as is or clean them up yourself. Coming from experience, cleaning them yourself not the easiest thing you’ll ever do – especially if you are working in quantities.

There are three basic methods:

beetle colonies, simmering in water and enzymes, and maceration (rotting in water). After all tissue is gone, the skulls will need to be degreased and whitened. While not complicated, these methods are all messy and odorous (maceration is the worst as far as smell, but beetle colonies can be smelly as well). I sell some skulls and I sell them uncleaned.

Check the internet and Facebook for places to sell. You aren’t likely to get much per pound for the meat or for uncleaned skulls. Just remember this when you are discussing prices: what you are selling is a byproduct that you likely would have discarded.

Last but not least, there are a lot of beavers around, so it’s possible to put up quantities of pelts.

Tough market

Unfortunately, most of the more common furs in the Lower 48 – mink, muskrat, raccoon, opossum, coyote and fox (reds and grays) – are starting out in a tough market.

Only a very few top quality opossum are going to sell, and these at only a couple of bucks each. With ranch mink prices below the cost of production, wild mink are not going to be competitive. Females will probably bring $2 to $3, and males maybe double that. There has been some limited interest in red fox, but neither reds or grays, are going to sell well, particularly the more commercial quality reds.

The loss of coyote sales for use in Canada Goose parkas (at one point Canada Goose was buying 70% of North American coyotes) devastated the coyote market.

To make matters worse, the knock-off parkas that were produced in China also took a nosedive, making a lot of the semi-heavy and eastern type coyotes unsellable. Little has changed in this market over the last year. The best westerns are still desirable and able to sell, but at much lower prices than two or three years ago.

Remember before Canada Goose when eastern or flatter type coyotes were either unsellable or worth only a few bucks?

We’re back to square one. There are going to be a lot of folks who put up coyotes only to find it wasn’t worth the effort.

Muskrats? Tough sell. With ranch mink markets low and the difficulty of getting raw fur into China (also a serious problem with raccoon pelts), muskrats are not selling. I would not expect this market to improve until the ranch mink market does.

Muskrats are often used as a substitute for ranch mink, but with a demi-brown ranch female selling for $10 or so, why would folks who make these kinds of garments go for muskrat if you are only using it as a mink substitute? The only good part about all of this is at least the huge backlog of ranch mink (tens of millions) has mostly been sold. Prices from buyers is $1.50 to $2 apiece.

Last, and likely least, are raccoons. There has been some movement in the raccoon market over the summer and fall (as compared to almost none in 2021). At least some are selling to China.

The bad news? What’s selling are the very best, XXXL and bigger, from northern Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin – and then only if white leather. Regardless of where you trap, you are unlikely to sell pelts that are not prime. In the Midwest, this means waiting until around Thanksgiving to trap and pulling sets around Christmas.

Lots of trappers are not going to do this for various reasons and I fear they are going to be unhappy with the results from the fur buyer. A bit of a bright spot here in Illinois is that there are a lot of northwest Illinois raccoon that fall into the “desirable” category.

What is unfortunate is that the vast majority of raccoons caught are not from this upper Midwestern tie. Flatter raccoons from the Midwest, South, and East may have little or no market.

Buyers in these areas are going to be few and far between. There isn’t going to be enough margin on these pelts for a buyer to make any money. Even if you give a $2 pelt to a buyer, by the time he pays to handle and put up the pelt, not to mention marketing costs, he’s losing money.

There will be some folks running routes – such as Groenewold Fur & Wool – but they will be selective on what they buy from these regions. You can, of course, always put up the pelts and drop off (if there is a route in your area) or ship to Fur Harvesters Auction. Try the state association sales. These sales can often bring better prices than international auctions.

The Illinois Trappers Association will have its annual sale Feb. 18 in Strasburg at the Krile auction house. Doors open at 7 a.m.