Pennsylvania calendar of events

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Yellow Creek Chapter Freedom dinner 5 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Resort. For info, 724-549-3721.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Courtney Miele Chapter Whitetails Night Out 3 p.m. at Bald Birds Brewing Co., Jersey Shore. For info, 570-772-0312.

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Bedford County Chapter and Saxton Sportsman Association Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Saxton Volunteer Fire Company. For info, 814-935-3553.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Adams County and Adams County Handgunners Association Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Gettysburg Fire Dept. For info, 717-357-3411.

MARCH 18: Yellow Breeches 2023 Sportsman Show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Activity Center, Carlisle.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County and Leek Hunting Preserve Whitetails Night Out 4 p.m. at Coudersport VFW. For info, 410-322-4610.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Centre County and Port Matilda Sportsman Club Whitetails Night Out 4 p.m. Lamberg Hall, Bellefonte. For info, 814-355-7557.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter Hunters Night Our at 4 p.m. at Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. For more info, call 570-690-7514.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Berks County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Beltzher Hall, Kutztown. For more, 610-662-9590.

SHOWS

JAN. 26-29: 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo and Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 3-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.earlybirdexpo.net

JAN. 28: Fifteenth annual Susquehanna Flats Vintage Hunting & Fishing Collectibles show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Level Vol. Firehall, Havre de Grace, Md. For info, call Chuck at 443-252-0685.

JAN. 28-29: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association 66th annual gun show at Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville, 8-4 Saturday and 8-2 Sunday. For more, 717-368-4653.

FEB. 4: Bellefonte Sportsmans show at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For info, call 575-430-0695.

FEB. 4-5: Jaeger Arms Promotions show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sellersville Forrest Lodge Post 245, Sellersville. For info, 570-470-6404.

FEB. 4-12: Great American Outdoor Show at Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, Harrisburg. Visit www.GreatAmericanOutdoor-Show.org.

FEB. 17-19: USA International Sportsmen’s Show at Monroeville Convention Center, Monroeville, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.UsaSportsmenShow.com.

FEB. 18: Jim Pierce Sportsman & Decoy Show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minker Banquet Ball, Perryville, Md. For info, 443-966-0312.

FEB. 19: Keystone Fire Company sportsmen’s flea market 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at fire company, Boyertown. Call 484-256-5791.

MARCH 3-5: Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, fifth annual Mountain Fest event, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 310 Tanner St., Ridgway. Visit www.elkcountywilds.com.

MARCH 5: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86, 28th annual hunting, fishing and sportsmens flea market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alburtis Area Community Center, Alburtis. Call 484-602-0674 for more info.

MARCH 19: Bechtelsville Fire Company outdoor show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire company. For info, 484-256-5791.

APRIL 1: PA Trappers Association District 8 8th annual spring sportsmans show at Blain Picnic grounds, 532 Picnic Grove Road, Blain., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info, call 717-732-8099.

APRIL 22: 62nd annual Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. Call Ron 717-371-0395 evenings.

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: first Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

High Tines Archery: 3D shoot at Montage Mountain Ski Resort, 8 a.m., four courses. For info, 570-800-7199.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Nescopeck Hunting & Rifle Club: Third monthly American Rimfire Association Match, 8 a.m. at the club. For info, 570-239-0072.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. 3D shoots first Sunday of the month January through September. Indoor League. Trad shoot Memorial Day weekend. For more info, call Kerry Switzer 814-673-7752.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Saltsburg Sportsmen Club: March 5, April 2, May 7, June 11&25, July 9&23, Aug. 6&20, Sept. 10 at club 7 a.m.– 2 p.m. Call 724-639-0360.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

Thunder Ridge: Sporting clays fundraiser shoot at Middlebury Center. Adult, youth teams. Call Ron 570-220-8921 or Jay 570-753-5260.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

FEB, 25: Harrisburg Beagle Club annual rabbit hunt and banquet. Visit HarrisburgBeagle-Club.com or call 717-460-3945.

MARCH 4: United Bowhunters of PA Region 6 archery golf shoot Tree Top Golf Course, 1624 Creek Road, Manheim. Register 7:30-8:45. For info, call Rick Conley 717-940-2191.