A look at the new fishing watercraft for 2023

For people who ordered a boat during the past year, there’s better news in terms of inventory looking ahead into 2023. The pipeline is opening a bit, so if a potential buyer doesn’t wait too long, any of the rigs below should be available as we look ahead to open water 2023.

Crestliner | Fish Hawk

The Crestliner 1750 and 1850 Fish Hawk for 2023 will feature the new Active Performance (AP-X), Hull which has an innovative recessed pad design featuring dual tracking edges to actively channel water to the prop for instant lift and enhanced driving responsiveness. The Fish Hawk is one of their best-selling multi-species rigs around with its innovative gunwale and spacious console that includes room for massive fish finders, drink holders, illuminated toggle switches, and a 12V power outlet. Choose from side console, dual console, or walk-through configurations as well as limited edition paint options. With the all-welded strength of Crestliner, you can boat anywhere with peace of mind.



Crestliner.com

Alumacraft | Trophy & Competitor

The new Trophy and Competitor models from Alumacraft are offered in a Sport Console configuration featuring a full walk-through windshield while the Competitor model additionally offers the Side and Tiller console configurations for flexibility. Four length options can appease anyone, and you can upgrade to the new Rotax S outboard.

Evinrude has been working on it for years, offering their Stealth Technology for ultra-quiet performance and great fuel economy. The motor design enables the new Competitor and Trophy exceptional room and is seamlessly integrated and offered in 115 HP & 150 HP options.

Alumacraft.com

Polar Kraft | Outlander

Walleye, ducks, bass, or salmon? You can have it all with the versatile Outlander. The type of water or species being sought is only limited by your imagination and color choices are many with even a camo version. Floor plans on this riveted boat accommodate more room for your Labrador retriever or larger deck space for fan casting. Choose from a center or side console based on your needs while all vinyl interiors ensure stained carpet is a thing of the past. Polar Kraft’s lifting pad gets you on plane with less horsepower. A unique Fast-Trak system makes mounting downriggers and other accessories a breeze.



PolarKraft.com

Lund | 1875 Pro V

The Lund 1875 Pro V sees some improvements for 2023 and is available in sizes from 18 to over 21 feet. There’s massive storage for up to 40 tackle trays and center rod storage for up to 8-foot rods. Redesigned consoles are stylish and practical for giant electronics for these multi-species rigs. Other features include wood-free construction, stainless hardware, and full-length LED interior lighting, jump seats, and wider decks than ever before.



Lundboats.com

Caymas | DV20

The DV 20 with a 300 Max HP has best-in-class top-end speed and boasts both performance and a smooth, dry ride even in rough water conditions. The boat is user-friendly with eight available cockpit configurations and removable pods. Storage is plentiful with oversized compartments to store rods and cockpit tackle stations provide easy access to all your gear for a relaxing or competitive day on the water.



Caymasboats.com

Excel Boats | F4

Ten years after its introduction, the F4 from Excel remains a premier shallow water boat with full length, front-to-back lateral ribs providing backbone and strength needed for backwater travel. Should something stand in the F4’s way, an optional built-in 3,000-pound winch permits access to the inaccessible and the Step Deck enables easy access into the boat and serves as an ideal vantage point for your retriever. The triple taper chine and smooth bottom of the Shallow Water F4 takes hunter and anglers to holes other sportsmen and women have long crossed off their list.



ExcelBoats.com

Skeeter | FXR21 Apex

The 2023 Skeeter 75th Anniversary Edition FXR21 APEX has everything a weekend angler wants, and a tournament angler needs. A classic black color package provides a sleek and powerful look with an exclusive black semi-metallic gel coat with satin gold emblems. The APEX series is hard charging, with lighter and stronger components, the result of thousands of hours spent listening, testing, and revising. It has an exclusive Tri Color EVA Foam Flooring, two eight-foot Minn Kota Raptors, a 12-inch Altas Hydraulic Jackplate, gimbal mounted Humminbird Helix 15 Dash, gimbal Mounted Humminbird Helix 12 Bow, trolling motor and more.



SkeeterBoats.com

Bentley | Fish Model

Anglers who want space with fishing-friendly features can look to the Fish Model, which makes family fishing trips a sheer pleasure. With cruise style rear seating and two forward fishing seats, Fish models give people the perfect pontoon for cruising the waterways for fun or for fishing. Available in 20- to 24-foot models.



BentleyPontoons.com

Warrior | V238DC

The Warrior V238DC measures 22 feet, 11 inches, and it was tested on Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs, Michigan’s Saginaw Bay, and Lake Erie in up to five-footers with no problem. It has an Inlaid bow dash ready for up to a 12-inch graph, and room for two 12-inch graphs in the cockpit behind the full-size bonded, tinted windshield. Aqua Traction non-slip flooring exists throughout and bow and stern livewells both have fast water pickups, so your day’s catch stays fresh even when underway. Side rod storage lockers, two rod shelves, and a center rod locker provide room for up to 28 rods up to 12 feet long. Cavernous storage throughout.



WarriorBoats.com

Angler Qwest | Fish-N-Cruise

When you hit the lake, why not fish for what’s biting now, not what was biting last week? The diversity of the Fish N Cruise helps anglers accomplish that in spades. Whether you’re targeting bass, walleye, panfish or catfish, Angler Qwest has your back. Plenty of room for everyone and your gear, so you can have everything from vertical jigging rods to panfish rods ready! Stay out of the sun under the Bimini top or get out on the casting deck in a custom fishing seat. Need even more fishing friendly options? Go with the Pro Model, which comes with standard T-top for 360 degrees of fishability.



AnglerQwestPontoons.com

G3 | Angler V1850 SF

The Angler V1850 SF has received several upgrades including decks in a choice of carpet or vinyl. Several large storage boxes with a molded lip around the fitted closure will keep your gear dry. Two livewells, bow and stern, backed up with 500 GPH pumps, provide up to 35 gallons of fresh, aerated water. The stylish cosole features quality gauges and hydraulic steering gives you complete control. A full walk-through windshield protects and comforts on cold early morning runs.

G3Boats.com