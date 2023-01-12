The Outdoor News buyer’s guide: Roundup of new boat motors and trolling motors for 2023

For 2023, some manufacturers are maxing out horsepower while others are trying to refine models that the average angler places on his transom. Trolling motors? They’re more sophisticated than ever. Wherever you put a motor – front or back of your boat – fish on!

Suzuki

suzukimarine.com

The new DF75 in-line four-cylinder outboard boasts several advanced features, including a 16-valve Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) design, two-stage gear reduction system and proven offset driveshaft design for a more compact size and better balance on the transom. The 75 horsepower motors give boaters many of the technological advancements found on larger Suzuki outboards, such as Suzuki Lean Burn Technology, Multi-Point Sequential Electronic Fuel Injection, a Cool Air Intake System, a water-cooled fuel rail, idle air control, and more.

The DF75 is built with a rugged one-piece forged crankshaft, an oil-bathed, self-adjusting timing chain, and Suzuki’s multi-layer anticorrosion system for strong protection against the harsh marine environment. Built-in technology such as a self-diagnostics system, oil change reminder system, and fuel water detection system help boaters maintain their DF75 outboards and keep them running strong season after season.

Yamaha

yamahaoutboards.com

The V6 V MAX SHO from Yamaha brings four-stroke efficiency to the two-stroke world of competitive fishing or weekend warriors. The V6 V MAX SHO now offers 40% more charging power, wrapped in a striking cowling design. Plasmafused sleeveless cylinders are lighter and 60% harder than steel. They also allow the company to enlarge cylinder bores without increasing their dimensions – which creates 4.2 liters of big-bore displacement, without adding weight.

A labyrinth exhaust routes gases through a maze before they exit above the water line through an idle exhaust relief outlet. This, combined with a mufflerless design, results in unbelievably smooth and quiet operation, with a pleasing sound of power at idle.

The V6 V MAX SHO now produces up to 70 gross amps of charging power. This 40% increase in charging is more than enough juice for your growing array of on-board tech. They also can be equipped with an optional isolator lead to better charge house or trolling batteries.

Mercury

mercurymarine.com

Mercury Marine launches the first-ever V10 outboard with its all-new 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado outboard engines. The new V10 engines are the quietest and smoothest in their class running 45% quieter than a leading competitor at cruise. They offer premium refinements and versatility for a wide range of applications, from large saltwater center consoles to single-engine freshwater fishing boats to pontoons and smaller center consoles.

Weighing only 695 pounds and with the same industryleading 26-inch mount spacing as the V8 outboards, the V10 engines maximize compatibility with current boat designs. This lightweight, compact design provides the performance boaters are looking for and makes them perfect for multi-engine applications or repowering vessels.

Evinrude

evinrude.com

In cumulation with the Ghost project, Evinrude is back in the game with its Rotax S line of motors. The 115- and 150-horsepower motors have an engine block that’s lower than traditional outboards. In flat, they ride low enough that they allow for an extended deck directly over the motors for fan casting or ski tubes.

The Rotax S boasts 20% more fuel efficiency of competitors with 12% lower emissions and up to 98% lower emissions at idle.

For fishing, the motors are available exclusively with Alumacraft boats.

Minn Kota

minnkotamotors.com

Minn Kota’s new line of Precision On-Board Chargers take the guesswork out running lithium power and maximize the life of 12-volt (LiFePO4) marine lithium batteries. Select models boast an industry leading 15 amps of true-rated output, getting anglers on the water fast. Enhancements to the line, optimized for 12-volt lithium (LiFePO4) batteries, include charge profiles specifically formulated for the high demands of lithium batteries.

MotorGuide

motorguide.com

The kayak market is growing and MotorGuide has options with the MotorGuide’s Xi3. Its lightweight design and SecureStep system make it simple to stow and deploy the motor, even from a seated position. With its nearly silent operation, wireless remote, and 36-inch shaft, it’s the perfect addition to any kayak. They are 12V, with 55-pounds of thrust, with or without GPS.

Garmin

garmin.com/force

The Force Trolling Motor brings power and efficiency to the freshwater trolling motor market, which means anglers can cover more area and stay on their spots longer, even in tough conditions – and without spooking the fish. Thanks to its unique brushless motor, Force operates with almost undetectable levels of sonar and steering noise both below and above the water. It’s also the first trolling motor to include built-in industry-leading Garmin CHIRP traditional and Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars.

Wireless integration with a Garmin chartplotter and built-in autopilot functionality allow anglers with Force to get to the fish faster and stay in that same location while they fish. Thanks to its integrated heading sensor and GPS, Force offers precise virtual anchor lock to help anglers lock their boat onto their fishing spot quickly and with accuracy.