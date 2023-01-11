Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Ohio muzzleloader season shows great results

Ohio deer hunters saw plenty of success during the late muzzleloader season that concluded on Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Division of Wildlife)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters checked 13,617 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season that concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This total accounts for all deer taken with a muzzleloader or archery equipment during the four-day season.

Over the last three years, an average of 11,429 deer were taken during the muzzleloader season. In 2022, hunters checked 12,912 deer in the same period. 

Deer hunters found success in all 88 of Ohio’s counties during the muzzleloader season. The top 10 counties for harvest were Coshocton (518), Muskingum (468), Tuscarawas (452), Knox (397), Licking (390), Guernsey (375), Washington (345), Carroll (338), Meigs (335), and Ashtabula (288). Coshocton County was top in the state during the 2022 season with 489 deer harvested. 

For a full story on this year’s muzzleloader season in Ohio, check out the Jan. 20 print edition of Ohio Outdoor News or check back then at www.outdoornews.com. 

