Becker’s Malone named ‘outstanding SWCD’ employee by BWSR last month

Bloomington, Minn. — Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Executive Director John Jaschke recently presented the 2022 Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee award to Becker Soil and Water Conservation District Administrator Bryan Malone. The award was given during the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ annual convention in mid-December. Malone also serves as host district manager for the Red River Valley Conservation Service Area.

“Minnesota is fortunate to have dedicated, passionate professionals like Bryan Malone working to improve and protect our valuable water and soil resources throughout the state,” Jaschke said. “His commitment to this important work is worth recognizing, and we appreciate all he does to further conservation efforts in Becker County and beyond.”

Malone manages 12 employees in his role as Becker SWCD administrator and three employees as host district manager for the RRVCSA. Malone helped revitalize the 16-county RRVCSA by securing Performance Review and Assistance funding from BWSR to pursue structural improvements to the organization. He also facilitated shared staff and services agreements between the RRVCSA and Becker SWCD to boost efficiency.

In his capacity as Becker SWCD administrator, Malone has successfully applied for and received grant funds from BWSR to support district projects and initiatives. He’s also been involved in multiple One Watershed, One Plan partnerships to identify and pursue common water-quality goals across county boundaries.