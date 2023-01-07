Long Show: The best of 2022 – and now

Outdoor News Radio this week kicks off with a breakdown of the new Waters of the United States rule that the Biden Administration unveiled on Dec. 30. Show host and Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman offer their perspectives, then jump into a lighter topic – the story of Rocky the raccoon in North Dakota. Glen Schmitt, who writes the weekly Outdoor News fishing report, then jumps into the program to chat about the status of ice and ice-making across Minnesota given the recent heavy snowfalls and warmer temperatures. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then break down the top 10 news stories from 2022 – from a new Minnesota wolf plan to the big walleye tournament scandal on Lake Erie.