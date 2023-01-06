Commentary: Changes can be made if the Pennsylvania Game Commission really cares about turkeys

Mary Jo Casalena is the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s lead wild turkey biologist and is the spokesperson for the commission’s turkey-management policies.

In an effort to slow the continued decline of the size of Pennsylvania’s wild turkey flock, she and the commission have taken some steps.

They have included shortening fall seasons and limiting sporting arms for hunting fall birds to shotguns and bows. These actions affect only autumn turkey hunters, who harvested just 6,500 birds in 2021.

These steps have done little to increase wild turkey numbers. However, if the commission really cares about wild turkey numbers, more things can be done.

Casalena insists that gobblers are extra birds on the land and that multiple toms can be killed during the spring without affecting the size of Pennsylvania’s flock.

Biologists in other states disagree, and the number of gobblers permitted to be harvested in these states has been reduced to stem the decline in turkey numbers.

Things can be done in Pennsylvania to help reverse the declining numbers of turkeys in the state.

Anyone who spends time in the woods knows that predators are having a dramatic influence in reducing turkey numbers.

So far, the commission has done nothing to address this and has even published an article claiming that fishers have no effect on turkey numbers.

However, the agency needs to get together with the Pennsylvania Trappers Association and see what veteran trappers can do to reduce predator numbers, especially raccoons, which are fierce nest predators.

Thankfully sportsmen’s associations host winter coyote hunts, which help mitigate those predators’ effects on turkey numbers.

The commission should forget about reintroducing martens, which will also contribute to turkey losses – and could really hammer ruffed grouse.

The Game Commission could reduce the kill of gobblers in the spring, as has been done in other states. One way would be to limit hunting tactics, has been done with fall hunting.

The elimination of baits (aka food plots), blinds and decoys for spring turkey hunting would be a start. The season could be shortened to two weeks.

These steps would help to reduce the kill of spring turkeys significantly and would encourage hunters to develop their hunting skills of calling and effectively setting up to hunt spring turkeys.

It would certainly help to make spring hunting more sportsmanlike than it is now.

As many others have suggested, the second tag available to spring turkey hunters should be eliminated. According to the commission’s own statistics, this would save almost 4,000 turkeys.

If the Game Commission really cared, it could take a major step: It could limit a hunter’s take to one bird per license year and only one tag per hunter per year.

If a hunter killed an autumn turkey, he would be ineligible to hunt in the spring.

If the commission really cared, implementing these measures could help save many turkeys while maintaining opportunities to match wits with these magnificent birds.