Michigan’s December elk season declared a winner with a 72% success rate

Lake Orion, Mich. — Cory Allen, of Wolverine, waited 37 years to draw an any elk (bull) tag for Michigan’s December season, and he certainly made the most of it.

Allen was one of 122 state licensed hunters who shot an elk during the late season.

Hunting public land with his wife, Gina, uncle Darrell Congdon, and life-long best friend Mike Eads, Allen tracked, stalked, and killed a 5×5 bull on the second morning of the hunt.

“We had fresh snow on the ground and we met at 10-o-clock to look for tracks,” Allen told Michigan Outdoor News. “Darrell

had been muzzleloading and he came over to hunt with us. He’s the one

who cut the track. We drove the square and didn’t see any tracks coming

out so we decided to go in and track ’em.

“My wife came with me on the tracks, and Darrell and my best friend, Mike,

who I’ve known since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, stayed on the

road and watched to see if the elk came out.”

Allen said the entire hunt took about three hours of going up one ridge and down another.

“There were two elk but I never saw the other one,” he said. “Gina and I were

walking together. After about two-and-a-half hours of following their

tracks I thought, ‘This isn’t working.’ The wind was always in our face,

but I thought they must have been seeing us or hearing us. We decided

to split up. She stayed on the tracks, which were going through a

2-year-old clearcut, and I went up on a ridge.

“About 100 yards after we separated I saw him looking back at his tracks. He

saw me and took off trotting so I ‘meeood’ him like a cow and he

stopped. He was about 60 yards out, but there was too much brush to

shoot through.

“He took off again and I ‘meeood’ again and he stopped.”

By now the bull was at the top of the ridge on the edge of some hardwoods, 150 yards away.

“I touched one off and he disappeared,” Allen said. “When we looked there

was no blood and no hair. I wasn’t sure if I’d even hit him.”

When Allen and his wife looked over the top of the ridge they saw the bull laying down.

“He was about 50 yards away and when he stood up I put another one in him,”

Allen said. “He laid back down and I shot him a third time. He wasn’t

going down and I didn’t want him to suffer.”

Allen said all three shots were in the kill zone.

“He’s not the biggest bull in the woods, but I have no regrets,” Allen said.

“To do it the way we did was fantastic. I love to hunt whitetails, but

this was really fun, more like they do it out west.

“Having everyone there to share the hunt was a big part of it. You’ve got to

have a team, family and friends. That’s what it’s all about.”

Michigan’s late elk season ran Dec. 10-18. State licensed hunters killed 62 cows,

46 bulls, and seven calves (three female, four male). Tribal hunters

reported harvesting five cows and two bulls, and one Pure Michigan Hunt

winner also shot a bull.



The largest rack was an 8×9. Others included 8x7s, 8x6s, 7x6s and smaller racks.

“The hunt went well, overall,” said DNR wildlife technician Jessica

Greenwald. “Hunter success rates were consistent with prior years, and

we had a lot of positive feedback from hunters regarding their experience

with orientation and interactions with department staff before and

during the hunt.”

A total of 160 elk tags were available through a lottery drawing for the

December hunt – 110 antlerless and 50 any elk. Hunter success rates were

72% overall, 92% for any elk hunters, and 64% for antlerless hunters.

Greenwald said the weather cooperated with hunters, for the most part.

“We started the season with little snow but cool weather. After a small

snowfall on the second day, hunters had a period of tracking snow,” she

said. “It wasn’t until later in the season that we had a few heavy

snowfalls. Temperatures were cold to mild, staying below freezing most

days with cooler nights.”

Overall, the hunt was relatively error-free.

“There were a few reported law events, including a spike bull shot by a hunter

with an antlerless license and incidents of multiple elk shot by one

hunter,” Greenwald said. “These additional animals were not included in

total harvest numbers.”