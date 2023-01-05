Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Calendar of events in Michigan (Jan. 5, 2023)

IMPORTANT DATES

JAN. 11: Bobcat hunting season opens ends in Units E&F.

JAN. 31: Raccoon hunting season ends

FEB. 1: Spring turkey license application period ends.

FEB. 1: Bobcat hunting season ends in Unit D.

FEB. 18-19: Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 26: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Cities Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Grand, 660 W. Hampton Road, Essexville. Call (989) 486-1961 for more info.

JAN. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Hillman Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Hillman Community Center, 24220 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hillman. Call (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Marquette County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1835 M-35 Little Lake, MI 49833. Call Mike Prokopowicz at (906) 361-4625 for more info.

JAN. 16: Whitetails Unlimited Shakey Lakes Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at W 7350 County Road G-12, Stephenson. Call (906) 753-6397 for more info.

JAN. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Clare/Harrison Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club, 417 Fairlane Street, Harrison. Call (810) 618-1681 for more info.

JAN. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Port Huron Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Elks #343, 3292 Beach Road, Port Huron, MI 48060. Call Sue Hudy at (810) 982-8531 for more info.

JAN. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Traverse City Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 27 or 28: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 515 S. Wisconsin Ave., Gaylord, MI 49735. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W. River Drive, Comstock Park. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Alma Elks, 610 W. Warwick, Alma, MI 48801. Call (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 111 North Grand Ave. Lansing. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 4: East Martin Christian School will hold its annual banquet beginning at 5 p.m. at East Martin Christian School, 516 118th Avenue, Martin, MI 49070. FEB.8: Whitetails Unlimited Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment. Call Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Croton Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo, MI 49337. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Roscommon Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Craf Center, 606 Lake Street, Roscommon, MI 48653. Call Ron Alden at (989) 239-6517 for more info.

FEB. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Richmond Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. Maniaci’s 69227 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062. Call Leroy Mikolowoski at (586) 255-0505. for more info.

FEB. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Iosco County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Rushman Hall, 821 Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB. 18: Whitetails
Unlimited Ionia Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Steele Street Hall,
115 South Steele Street, Ionia. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for
more info.

FEB. 25: Jackson and Calhoun County Pheasants Forever banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Cascades Manor House, Jackson, MI.

FEB. 25: Whitetails
Unlimited Lapeer Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lapeer
County Center Building, 425 County Center Street, Lapeer, MI 48446.
Contact Jeremy Keefer at (810) 691-7176.

FEB. 25: Whitetails
Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Knights
of Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Ave., West Branch. Call Jim Gilbert at
(989) 550-4828 for more info.

MARCH 4: Michigan
Wild Turkey Hunters Association will hold its 25th annual banquet and
gun raffle beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Clare Church of the Nazarene in
Clare. Contact Gary Maas at (989) 588-1193 for more info.

MARCH 4: Whitetails
Unlimited Decatur Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560
North Phelps Street, Decatur. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for
more info.

MARCH 7: Whitetails
Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banguet will be held at Spring Lake
Country Club, 17496 N. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake. Call Jim Kurdziel at
(231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 11: Whitetails
Unlimited St. Joseph County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Sturgis
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212
North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.
Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s
education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860
Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro,
(248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m.
Sundays Noon-Dusk

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731
West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss,
(616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till
dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com
Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays
10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Please check our monthly
calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

SHOWS

JAN. 8: Antique
and Modern Firearms Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chief
Okemos Sportsman’s Club, 4667 Gunnell Road, Dimondale, MI. Call (517)
646-0681 for more info.

JAN. 12-15: Ultimate Fishing Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

JAN. 27-29: Huntin’ Time Expo will be held at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids.

FEB. 23-26: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 1-5: Michigan Association of Recreational Vehicles and Campgrounds
will hold its annual RV and Camper Show at Suburban Collection Showplace
in Novi. Call Darren Ing at (800) 422-6478 for more info.

MARCH 4: Perch
Pointe Conservation Club will hold its annual outdoors show 9 a.m. to
2:30 p.m. at the Perch Points Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner, Road,
Casco, Twp. 48064. Call (810) 278-5630 for more info.

MARCH 9-12: Ultimate Sport Show will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Novi Boat Show: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

MEETINGS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th
Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 &
Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734)
771-5607.

