CWD-positive wild doe found in Buffalo County

Chronic wasting disease was found in the deer-rich area of Buffalo County, Wisconsin. (Stock Photo)

Alma, Wis. — Buffalo County deer hunters were just given a lump of coal this holiday season with news that chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in a wild deer in this notoriously deer-rich county.

Mark Noll, a County Deer Advisory Committee (CDAC) member and Conservation Congress delegate for Buffalo County, confirmed he’d gotten a call Dec. 23 from Mark Rasmusen, DNR wildlife biologist for Buffalo County, with that information.

“Mark (Rasmussen) made calls to CDAC and congress members after what was reported to be an adult wild doe shot opening weekend testing positive for CWD,” said Noll.

“The doe was shot on the first day of the season in the area between Cream and Waumandee in south-central part of the county,” said Noll. “News of the discovery is flying around the county now. It’s disappointing, but with all the deer here, we always thought there was a good chance it would be found.”

Noll and his family have tried to keep the deer herd in balance by encouraging the harvesting of antlerless deer over the years. Several years ago, Noll and the Buffalo County CDAC proposed an antlerless-only deer season prior to the hunt.

“The proposal failed, but at least we made people aware of the situation we’re facing because so many Buffalo County hunters are trophy buck hunters and don’t want to harvest does,” said Noll.

If similar procedures are now followed in Buffalo County after a CWD-positive deer is found for the first time, the DNR will hold a public meeting in the next few weeks to determine the next steps to be taken. Additionally, a formal news release should be coming from the DNR soon acknowledging the discovery.