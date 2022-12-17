Long Show: ‘State of the Birds’ – and a record fish program

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/i/d/Dec-17-long-show.mp3

Rob Drieslein is back as host this week, kicking off discussion with Tim Spielman on topics such as the new record fish program, and how Minnesota early teal hunters fared in identifying their birds. Then Dale Gentry from Audubon Minnesota joins the show to talk about the “State of the Birds” report that hit earlier this fall. Author Curtis DeBerg chats with an envious Rob about his book “Traveling with Hemingway.” Tim Lemeister helps wrap up the program with his view on Iowa not funding its version of a state sales tax dedication for the outdoors, why it’s important to carry a compass afield or on the water and his take on the new record fish program in Minnesota.