Great Northeast Podcast: The battle over New York’s gun laws

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/r/e/Ep.-9-Paloma-Capana-Gun-Lawsuits-12722-12.34-PM.mp3

Attorney Paloma A. Capanna, who specializes in Second Amendment litigation and has an active lawsuit challenging several components within new gun laws passed in New York in the summer of 2022, joins host Dan Ladd for an informative, up-to-date discussion on the situation in New York and beyond. Capanna’s case focuses on protecting FFL dealers from numerous new requirements, including extensive employee training and not allowing minors who are not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in any retail outlet where firearms are sold.