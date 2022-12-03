Long Show: Hitting the hard water

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/n/d/Dec-3-long-show.mp3

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio: an ice update, including a discussion about the incident on Upper Red Lake early this past week. Also, Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the 2022 deer harvest totals in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Jeff Anderson from Lake of the Woods Family Resorts joins Rob to offer a forecast for walleye fishing the big border lake this winter as well as an update on the new group of resorts working together in the area. Just in time for the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known by thousands of anglers across the Ice Belt – joins the show to offer some early ice angling tips and gear recommendations. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob close out the show with items ranging from book reviews to remembering the Helicopter Hanky effort from the late 1980s.