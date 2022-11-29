Ohio online check system experiences difficulties on opening day

(Photo by Bob “Greenie” Grewell)

Columbus — The ODNR Division of Wildlife said hunters who were trying to check in a harvested deer on the online check site may have run into issues on Monday, opening day of deer firearms season in the state.

Division of Wildlife Communications Manager Brian Plasters said Tuesday afternoon that those technical difficulties had been ironed out and everything in the online check system should be working fine.

Plasters said the Division of Wildlife appreciates hunters’ patience as they worked through the issues on Monday.

Firearms season runs through Sunday, Dec. 4.

For more information, call 1-800-WILDLIFE or log onto the Division of Wildlife’s Facebook page.