Long Show: Important announcements

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/11/s/r/Nov-26-long-show.mp3

Full show this week kicks off with discussion about ice conditions on destinations like Upper Red Lake and the latest updates on deer hunting harvest in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman also discuss the retirement announcement across the St. Croix from Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole. Also the announcement that the state’s Fish and Wildlife Legislative Alliance, an outdoors umbrella group, is shutting down. Then fisheries biologist Paul Radomski joins the program to talk about his new book, “Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark.” Other guests include Danny Thomson from Garmin, who updates listeners on the latest updates to the popular Panoptix electronics system, and Mike Fogelson from Up North Sports, who shares details of his company’s big Grand Gear Giveaway at the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show next weekend. Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show with discussion on what’s affecting hunting license sales and the return of the black bear hunt in New Jersey.