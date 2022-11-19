Long Show: Midterms and natural resources

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/11/t/u/Nov-19-long-show.mp3

Kicking off this week’s broadcast, host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman recap the midterm elections and what they mean for natural resources laws and policy-making in Minnesota for the next couple of years. Then, David Schuessler from Ducks Unlimited joins the program to chat about how waterfowl hunting seasons in 2022 have unfolded and shares insight into the organization’s upcoming “Into the Vault” online auction promotion. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with chatter on the deer hunting season in Minnesota, wolf trail-cam images, plus gun-control discussion and the upcoming consumer ice-fishing shows in Blaine and St. Paul.