Long Show: Talking whitetails … and a cougar sighting

This week’s Outdoor News Radio begins with staffers Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman recapping the slow start to the 2022 firearms deer hunting season last weekend. Perhaps more normal weather this weekend will improve the participation and kill. Then new Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Executive Director Jared Mazurek joins Rob to talk about his background and his vision for the state’s largest deer hunting organization in 2023 and beyond. Tim Lesmeister then arrives to debrief on the results of the 2022 midterm elections and what it might mean for Minnesota natural resources and the DNR. They also talk about Lake Mille Lacs and the cougar sighting south of Voyageurs National Park in October.