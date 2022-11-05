Long Show: Rock stars – in the outdoors and beyond

It’s firearms deer hunting opener weekend in Minnesota. Aaron Hebeisen from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers joins host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein to kick off this week’s broadcast. They discuss chronic wasting disease testing protocol, along with previews for BHA Minnesota’s winter ice-breaker and national rendezvous events, plus Aaron shares his story from a remarkable Lake Michigan waterfowl hunt. Christopher Jennings then jumps into the broadcast to share his story of a nasty porcupine encounter that injured his upland bird dog. (Opie is feeling better.) Tim Lesmeister and Rob mix the broadcast up this week with a music discussion – the Mount Rushmore of rock-and-rollers – during the back half of this week’s program.