Minnesota Deer Hunters Association announces new executive director

Grand Rapids, Minn. — The Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association on Wednesday announced that Jared Mazurek will be the organization’s new executive director. He replaces longtime MDHA leader Craig Engwall who left the group in August to take the new position of senior legal and program adviser at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.

Mazurek will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, corporate bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunter’s today.”

An MDHA release on the hire said that Mazurek was joining the group to further pursue his passion for sharing the wonders of the outdoors with folks of all ages and backgrounds. A Minnesota native, Mazurek has spent the past decade as a leader in environmental education in Colorado. He is excited to return to his roots and serve MDHA’s members and the Minnesota deer herd.

“I am honored to be joining such an amazing group of passionate individuals and fulfilling such an important mission of conserving Minnesota habitat and traditions,” Mazurek said. He and his family are currently in the process of relocating to the Grand Rapids area.

Mazurek has a masters in teaching degree from Colorado College and undergraduate degrees in environmental science, geography, and Spanish at the University of Denver. His studies have taken him to remote places throughout the southwestern United States, Baja California, Nicaragua, and Ecuador, where he has conducted research on lacertilian biogeography, ecosystem health, and sustainable development. He also worked as a backpacking guide across the western United States and the Canadian Rockies, but feels a sense of belonging in the lakes and forests of the Minnesota landscape.

Mazurek has served as the executive director and education director for a number of environmental education centers in Colorado, served as chair of the Colorado Environmental Education Leadership Council, served on the board of directors for the Cache La Poudre National Heritage area, and serves on a number of national committees focused on natural resources and education. As a lifelong hunter, he says he is looking forward to combining his passions and experiences to further the efforts of MDHA.

MDHA State President Denis Quarberg said, “Jared will fill a crucial role within the organization and we fully anticipate his presence will ensure MDHA will not only succeed but grow for many years to come. The MDHA executive board and staff welcome him.”