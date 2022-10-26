Pheasants Forever’s Sandquist is promoted to Midwest director

Pheasants Forever Report

St. Paul — Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have announced the promotion of Eran Sandquist to Midwest director of conservation delivery. In his new role, Sandquist will provide leadership and direction to the Midwestern Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever team to help deliver programs that protect upland habitat, create public access, educate and recruit hunter-conservationists, and advocate for policies that benefit wildlife.

“Eran Sandquist has been stewarding partnerships, strengthening chapters, and delivering mission priorities across Minnesota for two decades,” said Rich Wissink, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s vice president of conservation programs. “His passion for our mission and appreciation for our grassroots model will provide the Midwest region with inspiring leadership to continue to find innovative solutions to our greatest conservation needs.”

Sandquist was hired by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in 2002 as a habitat specialist. In that role, he planted nesting cover, restored prairies, and performed prescribed burns to improve habitat on both public and private lands. In 2003, he successfully transitioned to the organization’s regional representative for northern and western Minnesota, guiding Pheasants Forever chapters on raising and spending funds on the organization’s habitat mission. Since 2014, Sandquist has served as the Minnesota state coordinator, where he led the organization’s partnerships in the state. He was also the organization’s point person for all Minnesota legislative activities.

Now acting as a leader for his Midwest colleagues, Sandquist will support staff in nine states to promote, protect, and enhance upland bird habitat across the region. The position fosters a culture of internal collaboration and innovation to meet conservation needs throughout the Midwest. In addition, Sandquist will help direct the development and stewardship of partnerships that support the overall mission of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

“I’m grateful to have served Minnesota members and hunters throughout my 20-year career at Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever,” said Sandquist, who led the effort to create the Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area in 2020. “At the same time, I’m excited for the opportunity to share my conservation knowledge with a much larger team and region with the end goal of creating habitat and access success stories throughout the Midwest.”

Throughout his career, Sandquist has been a vital part of the organization’s public access successes in Minnesota, an organizational pillar that was added to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s mission statement in 2021. By fostering unique partnerships throughout the state that create new public lands, he has provided a major lift to the organization’s Call of the Uplands national campaign and looks forward to using this experience to grow Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s public lands legacy across a much larger region.