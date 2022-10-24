DNR certifies record-tying hybrid sunfish

(Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

An angler caught a 1 pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994.

Aaron Ardoff caught the sunfish on Sept. 18 when he was fishing with his brother and a friend. He was catching bass and pike with a black and orange spinnerbait when the sunfish bit his lure.

“As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass,” Ardoff said. “When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in.”

Ardoff brought the fish to a local tackle shop, where he met the local fisheries supervisor who identified the fish as a hybrid sunfish and witnessed the fish weighed on the shop’s certified scale. A hybrid sunfish is a cross between two species of sunfish.