WCCO Radio launches new live outdoors radio program with Outdoor News

It’s been a decade since an Outdoor News staffer has hosted a live outdoors radio show in the Twin Cities, but we’ll be back on the airwaves starting this weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., WCCO Radio AM 830 will unveil a new show focused on the state’s great outdoor scene, and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein will be hosting the one-hour program.

WCCO AM 830 has rich local radio history, not to mention a massive signal that covers a broad swath of the state (and beyond), so the new show, WCCO Outdoors, will offer listeners an opportunity to chime in on important hunting and fishing topics. We’ll be broadcasting every week between 5 and 6 p.m. The show will take callers, so if readers want to join the conversation, the studio number is: (651) 461-9226. Readers also can find a WCCO podcasts via www.audacy.com/wccoradio

“We’ve been producing the separate, pre-recorded Outdoor News Radio show and podcast for many years, and we’re going to keep that going, too,” Drieslein said. “But I’m really pumped to be returning to a live, Twin Cities-based radio program. No other metro area has such an en-gaged outdoors audience like this market, so the opportunity to interact directly with readers and listeners again is really exciting.”

Follow Drieslein’s personal Twitter handle @OutdoorsScribe and Outdoor News social media feeds for advanced updates on guests and topics that the show will be covering. The first guest on this weekend’s show will be DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. Topics will include CWD, the draft “4 The Outdoors” funding report, and the recent pheasant-opener festivities in Worthington, among other issues. Drieslein also expects to devote time to this weekend’s show to the recent International Wolf Center’ symposium and the news that north metro retailer Capra’s Sporting Goods has new ownership.

This program is separate from the existing Outdoor News Radio weekly show and podcast, which will continue to air in markets across Greater Minnesota. That pre-recorded program also is available at www.outdoornews.com/radio

So this fall or winter, when you’re on the road heading back from a Sunday of hunting or fishing, at 5 p.m., please tune into AM 830!