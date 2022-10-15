Long Show: Pheasant opener and the Fat Bear

It’s pheasant opener weekend in Minnesota, so Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the show with a quick outlook for the Governor’s Pheasant Opener festivities in Worthington. They also break down the new draft plan “4 The Outdoors” long-range funding proposal that the DNR unveiled this week. Then Sabin Adams, Pheasants Forever’s Minnesota project manager, jumps into the conversation to talk about the ringneck opener and share some details on the nearly 300-acre addition to the Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area in Nobles County. Old warhorse Lake Detective Steve McComas updates listeners on his work on state lakes this fall, then Tim Lesmeister drops in for some feisty conversation about wind-power permits for incidental kills of eagles, plus fun chatter on the highly controversial Fat Bear contest in Alaska and Pat Durkin’s interview with B&C whitetail No. 2 holder Dustin Hoff.