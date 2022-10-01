Long Show: The huntress and the bear … and moose

Mall of America is getting a new fishing store, Karl’s Fishing and Outdoors, and Teeg Stouffer, the director of retail experience, joins Outdoor News Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein to chat about its Oct. 1 opening and Oct. 7-14 Grand Opening plans. Other topics include Tony Peterson dropping in to chat about early season archery deer hunting tactics. News headlines highlight a duck-opener recap with Editor Tim Spielman along with fun chatter about yet another Hautman-winning federal duck stamp. Tim Lesmeister jumps in to talk about a couple of amazing stories involving women huntresses this past week, including a huge bear and an up-close encounter with a cow moose.