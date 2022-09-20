Campfire Shrimp and Scallops

Photos and recipe by Brad Trumbo

Wrap up campfire season with something less traditional than a pot of beans and some sunfish in the old cast iron.

This recipe from Brad Trumbo features savory seafood, that can be easily and safely prepared over the campfire. Brad points to the portable options that frozen shrimp and scallops present when packing the cooler with camp foods, and using this recipe offers a quick way to cook using a basic foil pack. The simple ingredients bring out the natural flavors in the seafood, and take your campfire cooking to a whole new level. Brad calls it “a match made in heaven”, and a way for you to marry fine dining with primitive cooking.

Getting started it easy once you have your campfire established. Grab a fork, aluminum foil and if available, a cooking grate for your campfire.

Ingredients

1 pound fresh shrimp

½ pound scallops

½ tablespoon Old Bay™ or Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning™

1 lemon, sliced into quarters

1 tablespoon minced garlic (approximately 3 cloves)

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Preparation

Make two foil packets by tearing off four 12-inch sheets of aluminum foil, doubling them up, and folding the sides and corners in to make a bowl

Place shrimp in one packet and scallops in the other

Add two tablespoons of butter to each packet

Sprinkle Tony’s or Old Bay onto shrimp and salt on the scallops (if desired, more of each can be added to taste once cooked)

Split the cayenne pepper and garlic between the packets for the perfect kick

Slice the lemon into quarters, give one quarter a squeeze over each packet, and toss the quarters into the packets if you desire a strong lemony flavor

Place packets on the campfire grate on the edge of the flames or nestled into the coals next to the fire, stirring the shrimp and flipping the scallops occasionally.

Cooking time is typically less than 10 minutes before the shrimp are red and the scallops peel into pieces with a fork, but use your best judgement. If you think they need more time, give them time.

Final step – serve on a nearby log or weathered picnic table with your favorite beverage, eating right out of the foil packs to allow dipping the delectable morsels into the salty, buttery broth.

Notes from the chef:

½ teaspoon of garlic powder per packet is acceptable in lieu of fresh garlic.

Add extra Tony’s brand seasoning carefully, as it has a robust salt component.

Notes from the kitchen: You could make your own seasoning blend, but given that Old Bay has a blend of 18 herbs and spices, including mace, cardamom, celery salt and smoked paprika, you will be making an investment in a number of ingredients to come up with your own.

About the Contributor: Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and author located in southeast Washington where he maintains a small homestead and serves on the Advisory Board for Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever and the Northwest Outdoor Writers Association. Brad pens the “Palouse Outdoors” column for The Waitsburg Times, the “Upland Pursuits” column syndicated across the East Oregonian, Baker City Herald, and La Grande Observer, and the “Steppe Outside” column for the Walla Walla Union Bulletin. Brad is also a Field Staff Writer for Harvesting Nature, and author of the upland hunting book Wingshooting the Palouse, which is available on Amazon. You can find Brad on Instagram @tailfeathers_upland and follow his pursuits of fin, feather, and conservation at bradtrumbo.com.