Long Show: Kicking off a pair of hunting seasons

Top topics in this installment of Outdoor News Radio include the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announcement this week that waterfowlers will be able to return with birds they shoot from Canada. Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein along with Editor Tim Spielman launch the show with discussion about 2022 fishing license sales along with a quick forecast for this weekend’s archery deer and small game openers. Stan Tekiela drops in to talk about goldenrod’s bad rap among those with allergies this time of year (they should be blaming ragweed!) plus some discussion on a sound of late summer: cicadas. Tim Lesmeister then joins Rob to interview Casey Weismantel from the Aberdeen, South Dakota, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, who has a great hunting forecast for the 2022 ring-necked pheasant opener. Lesmeister sticks around for chatter on Rob’s wild ricing last Monday, whether King Charles III will keep hunting, remembering the Exxon Valdez oil spill, the APHIS ruling, and respect for the hunters and anglers who fund wildlife management in North America.