On consecutive days, two 50-plus-inch muskies

By Tim Spielman

Editor

Aitkin, Minn. — Noah Moss has an uncanny knack for making big things happen on schedule. Call it coincidence. Call it serendipity, if you’d like. His father, Jordan Moss, of Aitkin, says 13-year-old Noah is, perhaps, simply, “a kid with a horseshoe.”

A few years ago, Noah wounded a Boone and Crockett-quality buck but didn’t recover it. A year to the day later, he killed the big deer.

According to Jordan Moss, the horseshoe that’s attached to Noah’s outdoor pursuits was in play again in August, this time on Lake Plantagenet, south of Bemidji.

While on a family vacation at Balsam Beach Resort, Noah, at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, hooked and reeled in a 513⁄4-inch muskie. The following day, on the same lake but in a different location and within minutes of the time he’d caught the monster fish the previous day, Noah outdid himself. He caught a muskie that measured 54 inches.

“To catch one big muskie is one thing, but to catch two, it’s like, oh, my goodness,” his father said.

A week of family fishing in the summertime has been a tradition for the Moss family, which includes Jordan’s wife, Maggie, Noah, and their two younger sons, Zeke, 6, and Jett, 3. They’re usually accompanied by Jordan’s uncle, Dave Eichelberger and his wife, Karen, of Champaign, Ill.

This year’s chosen vacation lake was Plantagenet, in part because of its reputation as a big-muskie producer and also because it’s the lake where Jordan caught his first 50-inch specimen while he was attending Bemidji State University, several years ago.

He said the group intended not just to fish for muskies, but also perch and crappies. So, on the first day of fishing in mid-August, Noah caught a 141⁄2-inch crappie, his biggest, and a sign of good things to come.

On Monday night, Jordan said, he’d “moved” several muskies that were seen but not caught. First thing the next morning, Jordan Moss was in one boat, with Uncle Dave and Noah in the other, casting for muskies as they worked toward one another along a weedline – “divide and conquer,” as Jordan put it.

Shortly after the outing began, Jordan said he heard a commotion coming from the other boat.

“I could see (the fish) thrashing, and I thought it looked big,” Jordan said. He boated to the scene and watched as his son fought the fish. “I said, ‘oh my gosh, Noah. You’ve got a big one!’” his dad said.

When landed and measured, the muskie stretched to 513⁄4 inches.

It wasn’t Noah’s first muskie; he’d caught one a few years ago while performing a boatside figure 8, Jordan said. Also, Noah’s a member of the Aitkin High School fishing team. No novice, but not a seasoned muskie-fishing veteran, either. That didn’t seem to matter.

“Dave said, ‘He just played it and fought it like he’s caught 100 of them,’” Jordan said.

After “hooting, hollering, some hugs and high-fives” and releasing the muskie, the group continued to fish before returning to shore to share the news.

“It was time to go in and let everybody know (about Noah’s fish),” Jordan said.

The next day, the wind had shifted, but the group of anglers continued with the previous day’s tactics – just in a different location. They set out to divide and conquer, with Jordan in one boat and Noah and Dave in the other. At almost precisely the same time as 24 hours earlier when Noah had caught his big muskie, Jordan’s phone rang. Noah had hooked another.

Again, Jordan motored to the boat occupied by his son and uncle. And again, he saw his son battling a whopper muskie.

His words to his son: “Oh, no. You did it again!”

Once boated, the anglers were in awe of the fish’s dimensions. “The head on that 54-incher was incredible,” Jordan said. Again, following measurements and photos, the muskie was released.

Jordan said both of Noah’s muskies were caught on swimbaits produced by Musky Innovations. They’d been bought at a muskie show during winter.

Different lures were required for the two fish because, Jordan said, the Tuesday muskie “totally destroyed” the bait. A similar bait of another color enticed the Wednesday fish. “That one was pretty mangled, too,” Jordan said.

One might think a young man with muskies of that size might allow his ego to take over. But not Noah, according to his dad.

“He was really humble about it all,” Jordan said. “That’s what I love about him.”

During the weeklong vacation, Jordan said, he caught one muskie and lost two; Maggie lost another. He said his largest muskie to date was a 521⁄2-incher – a size surpassed by his young son twice on consecutive days.

The larger of Noah’s two fish has been entered in a Muskies, Inc. contest in which the winner earns a free replica mount. Which would be nice, Jordan said, considering both fish are worthy of replicas.

Not bad for a young man just about to start eighth grade.