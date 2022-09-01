Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – September 2, 2022

important dates

SEPT. 7: Bear hunting season opens in the Upper Peninsula.

SEPT. 8: Natural Resources Commission meeting at Lansing Community College West Campus.

SEPT. 10-11: Liberty Hunt.

SEPT. 11: Bear hunting season opens in the Lower Peninsula.

SEPT. 15: Fall turkey season opens.

SEPT. 15: Small game season opens (ruffed grouse, woodcock, rabbit, hare, squirrel).

SEPT 17-18: Youth waterfowl season.

SEPT. 22: First day of fall.

SEPT 24: Duck season opens in the North Zone.

SEPT. 30: Trout season ends on designated waters.

SEPT. 30: Crow hunting season ends.

OCT. 1: Archery deer season opens.

OCT. 8: Duck season opens in the Middle Zone.

OCT. 10: Pheasant season opens in Zone 1.

OCT. 10: Sharp-tailed grouse season opens in part of the Upper Peninsula.

OCT. 13: Natural Resources Commission meeting in Marquette. Location TBA.

OCT. 15: Duck season opens in the South Zone.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Petoskey Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Emmet County Community Building, 1129 Charlevoix Avenue, Petoskey. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 25: The Chief Okemos Sportsman’s Club, located at 4667 Gunnell Rd., Diamondale, Michigan, will hold an antique and modern firearms show, 9 a.m. to 3.p.m. Call (517) 646-0681 for more info. Admission is $3.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at 231) 894-1515.

OCT. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Clio Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Five One Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio. Call (989) 619-3481.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak at (231) 362-3161.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Davison Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. John Family Center, 505 North Dayton Street, Davison. Call (810) 691-7176 for more info.

OCT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Big 4+ Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 State Hwy. 101, Florence, WI. For more info contact JoAnne Smith at (715) 674-2020.

OCT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited White River Chapter Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Rothbury Community Center, 7160 S. Oceana Drive, Rothbury. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

OCT 15: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe. Call (989) 550-4620 for more info.

OCT 22: Whitetails Unlimited Fenton Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Fenton Lakes Sportsman’s Club, 1140 Butcher Road, Fenton. Call (810) 691-7176 for more info.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Archery

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Sundays Noon-Dusk

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Shows

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

Meetings

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.