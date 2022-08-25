Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – August 26, 2022

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

AUG. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Ridge Runners Banquet, 5 p.m., Round House Center, 905 Bay Street, Beardstown. Call 309-333-2644.

AUG. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham VFW, 916015 E 700th Ave., Watson. Call 217-821-6033.

SEPT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 11501 W. Fayette, Effingham. Call 217-821-8801.

SEPT. 10: Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 4:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 7371Marine Rd., Edwardsville. Call 618-223-3010.

SEPT. 23: Monroe County Ducks Unlimited Boom Stick Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., American Legion Post 581, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Call 618-830-0133.

SEPT. 24: Highland Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, State Route 143, Highland. Call 618-973-1626.

SEPT. 24: Williamson County Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 5 p.m., Marion KC Hall, 1601 W. White, Marion. Call 618-922-0753.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois South Deer Camp, 5 p.m., the Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Call 309-369-8265.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Des Plaines River Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. George Social Center, 310 Stryker Avenue, Joliet. Call 815-405-7904.

SEPT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., 5611 East State Street, Rockford. Call 815-670-0912.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Alexander-Pulaski Sportsmans Club, 119074 Sportman Club Road, Miller City. Call 618-776-5882.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Central Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Hamilton’s, 110 North East Street, Jacksonville. Call 309-369-8265.

OCT. 8: Cumberland Trail Quail Unlimited Banquet, Moose Lodge, Vandalia. Call 618-335-9768.

OCT. 22: Logan County Quail Unlimited Banquet. Call 217-737-7234.

OCT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Big Bucks, 4 p.m., Double Tree Inn, 222 Potomac Blvd., Mt. Vernon. Call 618-731-5114.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. Call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid,

708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson,

847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Call Joe Waite,

847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas,

815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call Candace Kleen,

309-696-0208.

events

Aug. 28: The Menard Archers will host a shoot at the Menard Archers archery range, located behind New Salem State Park, just off Rte. 97 approximately 2 miles south of Petersburg. Future shoots will be held Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Call 217-415-7911.

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Dove hunting season

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose hunting season

Sept. 10: Early teal season (ends Sept. 25)

Sept. 10: Rail and snipe season

Oct. 1: Archery deer season

Oct. 1: Archery turkey season

Oct. 22: Shotgun turkey season (ends Oct. 30).

Oct. 22: Regular duck hunting season (north zone).

Oct. 29: Regular duck hunting season (central zone).

