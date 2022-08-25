Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – August 26, 2022
BANQUET/FUNDRAISER
AUG. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Ridge Runners Banquet, 5 p.m., Round House Center, 905 Bay Street, Beardstown. Call 309-333-2644.
AUG. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham VFW, 916015 E 700th Ave., Watson. Call 217-821-6033.
SEPT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 11501 W. Fayette, Effingham. Call 217-821-8801.
SEPT. 10: Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 4:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 7371Marine Rd., Edwardsville. Call 618-223-3010.
SEPT. 23: Monroe County Ducks Unlimited Boom Stick Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., American Legion Post 581, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Call 618-830-0133.
SEPT. 24: Highland Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, State Route 143, Highland. Call 618-973-1626.
SEPT. 24: Williamson County Ducks Unlimited Dinner, doors open 5 p.m., Marion KC Hall, 1601 W. White, Marion. Call 618-922-0753.
SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois South Deer Camp, 5 p.m., the Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Call 309-369-8265.
SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Des Plaines River Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. George Social Center, 310 Stryker Avenue, Joliet. Call 815-405-7904.
SEPT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., 5611 East State Street, Rockford. Call 815-670-0912.
OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Alexander-Pulaski Sportsmans Club, 119074 Sportman Club Road, Miller City. Call 618-776-5882.
OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Central Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Hamilton’s, 110 North East Street, Jacksonville. Call 309-369-8265.
OCT. 8: Cumberland Trail Quail Unlimited Banquet, Moose Lodge, Vandalia. Call 618-335-9768.
OCT. 22: Logan County Quail Unlimited Banquet. Call 217-737-7234.
OCT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Big Bucks, 4 p.m., Double Tree Inn, 222 Potomac Blvd., Mt. Vernon. Call 618-731-5114.
Meetings
Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. Call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.
Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.
Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid,
708-895-0850.
Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.
Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson,
847-358-9023.
Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.
Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Call Joe Waite,
847-867-6234.
Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.
Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.
Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.
Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.
Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.
Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas,
815-953-1372.
Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.
Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.
Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.
Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.
Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call Candace Kleen,
309-696-0208.
events
Aug. 28: The Menard Archers will host a shoot at the Menard Archers archery range, located behind New Salem State Park, just off Rte. 97 approximately 2 miles south of Petersburg. Future shoots will be held Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Call 217-415-7911.
Season Dates
Sept. 1: Dove hunting season
Sept. 1: Early Canada goose hunting season
Sept. 10: Early teal season (ends Sept. 25)
Sept. 10: Rail and snipe season
Oct. 1: Archery deer season
Oct. 1: Archery turkey season
Oct. 22: Shotgun turkey season (ends Oct. 30).
Oct. 22: Regular duck hunting season (north zone).
Oct. 29: Regular duck hunting season (central zone).
