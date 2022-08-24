Eden Prairie’s Felix wins first Bassmaster Elite event

Bassmaster Report

Mobridge, S.D. — Minnesotan Austin Felix views himself as a well-rounded angler, but he loves to fish for smallmouths. So, it was fitting that Felix’s first Bassmaster Elite Series title would involve catching those big, beautiful brown fish.

With a five-bass limit that weighed 16 pounds, 3 ounces on championship Sunday (Aug. 21), the Eden Prairie native secured the victory at the Guarantee Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe with a total of 71-9, earning $100,000.

Felix overcame a disappointing Day 1 performance of 14-2 that put him in 34th and then rebounded with the VMC Monster Bag of the tournament at 23-3 that lifted him to second place after Day 2 and earned him an additional $2,000. Felix took the lead on Day 3 with 18-1, and held off a hard-charging Chris Johnston, of Ontario, Canada, on the final day.

“I feel like I have an advantage on a smallmouth event over the field, at least most of them,” said Felix, the 2020 Bassmaster Rookie of the Year. “It’s my wheelhouse, I would like to think. I had never been here before but when I came here for (pre-practice), it was the most incredible fishing in the world.

“I fully expected (while) driving out here that the 23-pound bag would be what you had to have to compete. But, when we got here, these fish have gotten a lot of pressure over the past year,” Felix said.

While he had close to 18 spots marked, two main-lake points on Lake Oahe produced the bulk of Felix’s weight – one above the Highway 212 bridge that crosses the lake south of takeoff in Mobridge and one below the bridge. These points had an important characteristic: They dropped off sharply into deeper water and had rock piles on the bottom.

For the most part, Felix’s smallmouths were relating to the bottom or close to the bottom. If he found they were set up on the bottom, he could stay off his spots and cast to them. But on many occasions, they would be constantly on the move.

“The key is it had to have a really steep drop-off into the main river channel, and you wanted that break to be somewhere between 30 and 35 feet,” Felix said. “I think they like to be over the open water and then they can slide up.

“Their feeding zone was between 25 and 35 feet. Most of it had rocky patches on it. Sometimes they would settle on it. This afternoon (Sunday), there was a big group and all they did was swim around the point. They swam around the boat every 20 minutes.”

A Z-Man Big TRD on a 1⁄4- or 3⁄8-ounce Ned head was a key bait for Felix, as well as a Carolina-rigged Zoom Speed Craw with a 5⁄8-ounce Ryugi Carolina rig weight. The weight has a plastic sleeve in it that keeps the line from getting nicked up on the bottom.

On Sunday, Felix landed a 3-8 smallie first thing in the morning and filled his limit on his starting spot. With his afternoon magic on Day 3 in mind, he waited as long as he could to run down the lake, and it paid off with three important catches late in the afternoon.

“I figured out how to catch that group of fish way south and I caught three good ones (Saturday) and I left it with the idea I would come back,” Felix said. “All day (Sunday) I was sitting there (telling myself) I wasn’t going before noon. I bided my time.

“Fortunately, my starting hole paid off with a limit, which calmed me down a lot. At noon, I ran 25 miles south and I caught a good one really quick.”

After catching two smallmouths that bumped him up to the 16-pound range, Felix realized a blue trophy was within reach. But before he got too excited, he refocused by thinking about the next event on the Upper Mississippi River scheduled for next week.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet, and the fact we have such a short turnaround before La Crosse (Aug. 26-29), I was actually using that all day,” Felix said. “When I started thinking about winning or daydreaming, I clicked over and thought about what I had to do for La Crosse when this is over. I tried to keep my mind off of winning and on something else.

“But I’m sure when I’m driving home, I’ll be screaming in the truck by myself going down the highway,” he said.

According to bassmaster.com, “(Felix) starts his tournament days one way and one way only – by listening to Harry Potter audiobooks on his way to the ramp in the morning.”

Japanese pro Taku Ito finished third with 67-13 – a total he amassed with bags of 17-4, 16-13, 15-6, and 18-6. Ito continued an impressive streak of making the Day 3 cut at each of the seven smallmouth tournaments he has competed in on the Elite Series.

Idaho native Brandon Palaniuk leads the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year race with 647 points entering the final event of the season this week in La Crosse, Wis.

Wisconsin pro Jay Przekurat leads the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Rookie of the Year standings with 543 points.

Minnesotan Seth Feider, of New Market, finished seventh in the Lake Oahe event, earning $18,000 with 63 pounds, 2 ounces of fish. He’s the defending Bassmaster Elite Angler of the Year.